CDEX Inc. CEO Concludes Successful European Tour of ValiMed™ Distributors and Partnering Hospitals

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDEX Inc. (OTCBB: CEXI) announces that last week CEO Malcolm Philips and Pascal Pouligny, VP of its Medication Safety Division, met with European distributors to build upon the progress of its international expansion of ValiMed™. The CDEX delegation toured European hospitals in the United Kingdom, France and Spain, where interviews were held with hospital officials to discuss customized specifications for the Company’s medication safety products. Philips and Pouligny concluded that “our international expansion plans are moving forward on all fronts, with more details to follow in the coming weeks.” (For additional discussion see Mr. Philips’ CEO Corner on the Investor Page of the CDEX Web Site, www.cdexinc.com.)