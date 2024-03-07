Catawba Research Appoints Julie Arnold as New Head of Project Management to Drive Growth and Innovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Catawba Research, a prominent global clinical research organization (CRO), today introduced Julie Arnold as its vice president of project management. The continued addition of top-tier talent to the leadership team exemplifies Catawba Research’s unwavering commitment to partnering in the advancement of groundbreaking new drugs, devices and diagnostics.

With a 20-year career, distinguished by leadership across multiple therapeutic areas, Julie is a pivotal addition to Catawba Research’s growing operational team. Previously the Senior Vice President of Project Management at Elligo Health Research® and holding key roles at Syneos Health, Julie’s experience strategically positions her to optimize Catawba Research’s clinical and project management teams and processes — ensuring a seamless continuation of quality-driven, on-time project delivery.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the addition of Julie to our leadership team. Her outstanding track record of project leadership and her strategic prowess align seamlessly with our vision for the future. By bringing in talented leaders like Julie, Catawba Research is poised for continued growth, consistently exceeding our customers’ expectations,” said Andy Silverman, Ph.D., CEO at Catawba Research.

In her role, Julie will be dedicated to ensuring operational efficiency and supporting the continued and successful project outcomes that have been at the core of Catawba Research’s industry reputation for the past decade. Her expertise and oversight are set to play a pivotal role in the company’s mission to bring groundbreaking therapies to underserved populations through continuous innovation and collaborative partnerships with sponsors, vendors and sites.

