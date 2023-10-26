Catawba Research Announces the Promotion of Andrew Silverman, Ph.D., to CEO

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Catawba Research, a leading clinical research organization with a goal to become the world’s most trusted CRO, is announcing changes to its executive leadership team. Effective today, Catawba’s Founder, Zaidoon A. Al-Zubaidy, is transitioning his day-to-day leadership responsibilities to Dr. Andy Silverman. Al-Zubaidy will become executive chairman where he will support customer relationships and provide mentorship to the executive leadership team. Silverman will expand his responsibilities from operational leadership as chief operating officer (COO) to driving the entire organization to meet its growth targets as the chief executive officer (CEO).

Silverman was recruited to Catawba by Liberty Lane Partners because of his extensive background in clinical research built off a 30-year career with PPD, INC Research and Syneos Health. “Since joining the firm in early 2022, Andy has exceeded our expectations at every step. He has been instrumental in establishing market leading operational capabilities at Catawba that have positioned the company for its next phase of growth. His leadership has made an impact on all stakeholders and given us confidence that he will succeed in his expanded role,” said Nick Goldstein, managing director of Liberty Lane Partners.

“I am honored to be appointed CEO of Catawba Research,” said Silverman. “Building on the remarkable foundation that Zaidoon and our dedicated team have established, we will continue our mission to drive innovation in clinical research and deliver agile solutions across an evolving portfolio of therapeutic areas to our clients and partners.”

As Executive Chairman, Al-Zubaidy will ensure Catawba maintains its dedication to its core values as it grows. “I am extremely proud of Catawba Research’s accomplishments since our founding in 2014. And I look forward to serving as a mentor and partner to our seasoned executive team as we pursue our next leg of growth,” said Al-Zubaidy. “While I’ll be stepping away from day-to-day operations, I will make sure Catawba remains an agile, responsive and trusted partner to our sponsors. I am extremely confident with Andy’s leadership and vision, we will continue our outstanding history of delivering excellence in clinical research services.”

About Catawba Research

Catawba Research is a leading contract research organization specializing in clinical research and development services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. With a strong commitment to quality, innovation, and client satisfaction, Catawba Research delivers comprehensive solutions to advance healthcare products from concept to market. For more information, please visit www.catawbaresearch.com.

