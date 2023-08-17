CareDx Hosts Second Annual MEET Digital Health User Conference to Showcase Latest Innovations to Enhance Transplant Patient Care

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced its second annual digital health user conference, the Management Expert Exchange in Transplantation (MEET) Conference, taking place August 27-29 in Dallas, Texas.

Transplant administrators, quality managers, transplant clinicians, and organ procurement organization (OPO) professionals will come together for this one-of-a-kind event. At the conference, participants will share best practices, discuss emerging trends, and learn how to leverage the latest digital health innovations to improve transplant operations, quality improvement, patient management, and health equity.

“We look forward to hosting our yearly digital health conference, where thought leaders gather to share innovations as we collectively navigate the intricate tapestry of patient touchpoints in the transplant journey,” said Kashif Rathore, Chief of Patient and Digital Solutions. “We’re pleased to have MediGO join us as part of CareDx. This recent acquisition expands our offerings for OPOs, further deepening our moat, while also bolstering our pre-transplant solutions.”

Led by an impressive set of speakers and panelists, this year’s conference will feature timely topics, peer to peer discussions, and presentations that include the following topics:

Listening and engaging patients to create meaningful change

Collaborating with community of referring providers, dialysis units, and others to improve patient outcomes

Building successful strategic plans that will get your C-suite to buy-in

Continuous innovation in transplantation

MEET’s Keynote Presentation, “The First Million Transplant Patients—How Did We Get There and Where Do We Go from Here?” will be delivered by David Mulligan, MD, FACS, FAST, FAASLD, Former UNOS President, and Professor of Surgery and Division Chair, Transplantation Surgery and Immunology, Yale School of Medicine.

“I’m really excited for Dr. Mulligan’s Keynote Presentation. It’s great to have a speaker of his caliber and to see the MEET Conference agenda tackle the challenges of helping healthcare providers manage the ever growing numbers of transplants, improving access, and further engaging transplant patients in their own care,” shared Kevin Cmunt, former CEO of the Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network, Board Member of the Illinois Transplant Fund, and Faculty member for the End Stage Renal Disease Treatment Choices Learning Collaborative.

CareDx’s digital health portfolio includes the AlloCare® mobile health app which is fully integrated with AlloHome® remote patient monitoring and TxAccess® to help track biometrics and better manage the transplant waitlist process, medication adherence, and ongoing education. These solutions along with MedActionPlan® PRO streamline communications, facilitate earlier interventions, and empower patients to take greater control of their care. The Transplant Pharmacy provides individualized transplant pharmacy services, and Ottr® and TransChart® help centers manage transplant workflows to achieve clinical efficiencies, and through the use of XynQAPI® improvements in quality of care and patient outcomes. CareDx also offers mTilda, a leading lab information management software (LIMS) for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) laboratories, and MediGO’s digital platform for organ transplant supply chain and logistics management.

To register or learn more about this year’s MEET event, go here.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding the potential benefits and results that may be achieved with the Company’s Patient and Digital Solutions and its hosting of and participation at the 2023 MEET Conference. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of its Patient and Digital Health solutions, or its hosting of and participation at the MEET Conference; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 27, 2023, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 filed by CareDx with the SEC on May 10, 2023, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 filed by CareDx with the SEC on August 8, 2023, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230817592191/en/