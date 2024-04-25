Cambridge Isotope Laboratories (CIL) Shows Long-Term Commitment to Xenia, Ohio, Facility With New Land Purchase

TEWKSBURY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. (CIL) has acquired an additional 14.8 acres of land at its Cambridge Isotope Separations (CIS) Xenia, Ohio location. Mike Steiger, Vice President of Engineering and Project Execution for CIL, stated that the new land purchase will ensure easier access to utilities for future expansion.

Cambridge Isotope Separations

This newly acquired land is situated to the west of the 20 acres purchased in 2017, which is currently the site of the North Star expansion project. This recently completed project will greatly increase 13C production and is in the startup phase. North Star is the largest 13C separation facility ever built in the world and will significantly increase CIL’s capacity ensuring customer reliability for this stable isotope.

The land acquired provides the business flexibility to expand in the future as the demand continues to grow worldwide in all applications. “This investment shows CIL’s commitment to innovation and growth for our customers,” said CEO Cliff Caldwell. “CIL works closely with our diverse and global customers to develop and commercialize exciting, high-value applications for isotopically labeled compounds. As these applications commercialize, our customers rely on CIL’s ability to scale our chemistry quickly and reliably. This land acquisition assures we have the space to continue meeting their expectations and enable these technology advancements.”

The CIS facility has the world’s largest 13C separation facility, is one of the world’s largest 18O isotope-separation facilities and houses the largest commercial D 2 O re-enrichment columns in the world.

Stable isotopes, particularly deuterium, have seen an increase in commercial-scale applications in the last few decades. These applications include pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, flat panel displays, and other high-technology fields. CIL has a three-year supply contract with one Canadian source for D 2 O, as well as three other sources, and holds an average of an 18-24-month supply in four of CIL locations to ensure the most reliable supply.

About Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

CIL is the world’s largest manufacturer and global supplier of stable isotopes and stable isotope-labeled compounds used in research, environmental, neonatal, pharmaceutical, medical diagnostic, OLED, and industrial markets. CIL subsidiary ABX in Dresden, Germany, is active in the development and commercialization of radio isotopic-labeled compounds for the diagnosis and treatment of cancers. CIL is an operating business owned by Otsuka Pharmaceutical. The CIL business consists of two facilities in the Boston, Massachusetts, area; a large isotope-enrichment production plant in Xenia, Ohio; CIL China; CIL Canada; ABX in Dresden, Germany; and Eurisotop in Saclay, France. For more information on CIL, visit isotope.com.

