Umoja Biopharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

August 29, 2024 | 
SEATTLE, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umoja Biopharma, Inc. (Umoja), a transformative immunotherapy company creating off-the-shelf treatments that aim to extend the reach and effectiveness of CAR-T cell therapies in oncology and autoimmunity, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 6th, 2024 in New York, NY

  • Format: Company Presentation and 1x1 meetings
  • Presenter: Andrew Scharenberg, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
  • Date & Time: 09/06/24 at 12:20 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the company presentation can be accessed at this link.

UBS Virtual Biotechnology Private Company Symposium on Wednesday, September 18th, 2024

  • Format: 1x1 Meetings

About Umoja Biopharma
Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company aiming to develop off-the-shelf therapeutics that improve the reach, effectiveness, and access of CART cell therapies in both oncology and autoimmunity. Umoja’s VivoVec™ in vivo gene delivery technology empowers a patient’s own immune system to fight disease. Enabling its core technology is the Company’s state-of-the-art lentiviral vector development and manufacturing facility in Louisville, Colorado. Umoja believes its approach can provide broader access and improved effectiveness of the most advanced immunotherapies, enabling more patients to live better, fuller lives. To learn more, connect with Umoja on LinkedIn and visit http://umoja-biopharma.com/.

Investors
Stephen Jasper
Gilmartin Group, LLC
stephen@gilmartinir.com

Media
Matt Wright
Real Chemistry
mwright@realchemistry.com

