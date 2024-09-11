The PERT Consortium™ Announces its 10th Anniversary “Night to Inspire” Gala as part of the Organization’s 10th Annual Pulmonary Embolism Scientific Symposium

The evening will feature a cocktail reception, dinner, and live entertainment, with all proceeds supporting the mission of The PERT Consortium™.

Dr. Kenneth Rosenfeld, Founder and CEO of PERT Consortium to be Honored at Gala

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The PERT Consortium™, the leading non-profit organization dedicated to changing the outcomes of patients with pulmonary embolisms by advancing the care and treatment of PEs through research, education, and collaboration, announced its upcoming “Night to Inspire” Gala on September 13 in Boston. The event will celebrate a decade of groundbreaking advancements in pulmonary embolism (PE) care and research.

The Gala is a key part of PERT’s annual Scientific Symposium which is celebrating its 10th year of attracting PE and cardiovascular medicine thought leaders to participate in a series of keynotes, panel discussions, presentations, workshops and case studies. This special event will also honor the visionary leadership and tireless dedication of Dr. Kenneth Rosenfield, Founder of The PERT Consortium™ and a renowned Interventional Cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“I am delighted to receive this honor from the Consortium,” said Dr. Kenneth Rosenfeld, Founder of the PERT Consortium. “I do so, however, with the acknowledgement of all the selfless and committed healthcare professionals who work in this demanding field and continue to provide care for patients and ensure that this growing unmet medical need is addressed.”

Since its inception, The PERT Consortium™ has revolutionized the landscape of PE treatment through innovative research, comprehensive guidelines, and the establishment of PERT (Pulmonary Embolism Response Team) Teams across the nation and internationally.

This year’s Gala marks a significant milestone as PERT celebrates ten years of progress, lifesaving initiatives, and a commitment to improving patient outcomes. Dr. Kenneth Rosenfield, a trailblazer in the field, has been the driving force behind The Consortium’s mission. His dedication to excellence and patient care has transformed PE treatment and inspired countless healthcare professionals to join the cause. The ‘Night to Inspire’ Gala will pay tribute to Dr. Rosenfield’s extraordinary contributions and unwavering commitment to advancing PE care.

“We are truly honored to mark this momentous occasion and pay tribute to Dr. Rosenfield’s remarkable contributions to the field of PE care. Throughout the past decade, PERT has been at the forefront of advancing PE care, and the ‘Night to Inspire’ Gala is a celebration and recognition of these advancements,” said The Consortium’s President Rachel Rosovsky

The ‘Night to Inspire’ Gala promises to be an evening of reflection, celebration, and inspiration as we look back on the past decade and envision the future of PE care. We invite all supporters, industry sponsors, and medical community members to join us in honoring Dr. Rosenfield and supporting The Consortium’s mission.

Event Details and Highlights:

Date: September 13, 2024

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Location: The Revere Hotel, Boston, Massachusetts

Special Host: Segun Oduolowu, Boston Globe Today TV Show Host

Acknowledgment of Dr. Kenneth Rosenfield’s pioneering work and achievements

Reflections on a decade of impactful initiatives by The PERT Consortium™

Inspirational stories from patients and healthcare professionals

Exciting fundraising opportunities for the newly established Founder’s Fund

Networking with leading medical experts, industry sponsors, and supporters

“Dr. Rosenfield’s vision and leadership have been instrumental in our journey, and we look forward to honoring him and continuing The PERT Consortium’s™ mission to save lives and improve patient outcomes,” said The Consortium’s Executive Director Michelle Lanno.

About The PERT Consortium™

Did you happen to know? 1 in 4 people who have a PE will die without warning, and PE is the third leading cause of cardiovascular mortality (behind stroke and MI) in the United States. The PERT Consortium™ is a non-profit organization dedicated to changing these outcomes by advancing the care and treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE) through research, education, and collaboration. The Consortium aims to improve patient outcomes by establishing PERT Teams and guidelines and raising awareness about this critical health issue. Help The Consortium change these outcomes! For more information about the ‘Night to Inspire’ Gala or to purchase tickets, please visit pertconsortium.org. Media

About Pulmonary Embiolism

According to the Mayo Clinic, a pulmonary embolism is a blood clot that blocks and stops blood flow to an artery in the lung. In most cases, the blood clot starts in a deep vein in the leg and travels to the lung. Rarely, the clot forms in a vein in another part of the body. When a blood clot forms in one or more of the deep veins in the body, it’s called deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

Because one or more clots block blood flow to the lungs, pulmonary embolism can be life-threatening. However, prompt treatment greatly reduces the risk of death. Taking measures to prevent blood clots in your legs will help protect you against pulmonary embolism.

