SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Q3 Earnings Kick Off With J&J, Bluebird in Tough Spot, Novo-Catalent Deal Under Fire, More

October 16, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Greg Slabodkin, Annalee Armstrong

J&J beat expectations this week to launch the Q3 earnings season; a study about children treated with bluebird bio’s Skysona comes at a bad time for the company; Sen. Warren calls for scrutiny of Novo’s purchase of Catalent; and other news.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Listen on iHeart

It’s that time again: earnings season. Q3 calls started out with a bit of a snore from J&J, which did beat analyst expectations but announced no big shakeups or surprises. As expected, the company saw shrinking revenue for its blockbuster Stelara, which just lost to Lilly’s Omvoh in a head-to-head clinical trial in Crohn’s disease.

Last week, a concerning study was published regarding seven children who developed blood cancers after being treated with bluebird bio’s gene therapy Skysona. This publication comes at a time when the company is struggling to regain its share price, which has dropped below the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement. The bad news about Skysona also fits with another trend BioSpace covered this week: accelerated approvals gone wrong.

In other news, Sanofi is following some of its pharma peers and looking to sell its consumer healthcare unit. This follows similar moves from J&J, which spun off Kenvue last year, as well as GSK, Pfizer and others. And Senator Elizabeth Warren (Mass.-D) is upping the pressure on Novo in relation to its acquisition of Catalent, penning a letter to the Federal Trade Commission voicing concerns about the potential effects of such a deal, should it go through.

Finally, bispecific antibodies make a comeback in oncology.

Podcasts The Weekly Earnings
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
Greg Slabodkin
Greg Slabodkin Greg Slabodkin
Greg Slabodkin is news editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at  greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
Evonik to Lay Off Additional Employees, Cutting up to 260 in Germany
October 14, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Puzzle Brain and US Currency. 3D rendering
Mergers & acquisitions
Lundbeck Deepens Neuro, Rare Disease Portfolio With $2.6B Longboard Buy
October 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
pharmacy medicine capsule pill in production line at medical factory
Deals
Amid Novo Buy, Catalent Offloads New Jersey Facility to Ardena
October 14, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters
Regulatory
FDA Action Alert: Amgen, Camurus, Iterum and Lexicon
October 14, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac