SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Lilly’s Omvoh Beats J&J’s Stelara in Head-to-Head Phase III Crohn’s Disease Trial

October 15, 2024 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Eli Lilly's biotechnology center in San Diego, California

iStock, JHVEPhoto

At 52 weeks of follow-up, more patients on Eli Lilly’s monoclonal antibody Omvoh demonstrated histologic response, suggesting better long-term outcomes than Johnson & Johnson’s blockbuster therapy Stelara.

Eli Lilly on Monday revealed long-term data from the Phase III VIVID-1 study, demonstrating that its anti-inflammatory antibody Omvoh elicited better histologic response at 1 year versus Johnson & Johnson’s Stelara in patients with Crohn’s disease.

After 52 weeks of follow-up, more patients in the overall sturdy population treated with Omvoh achieved histologic response, as defined according to the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organization’s (ECCO) criteria on mucosal histopathology. Omvoh retained the advantage even when focusing on the subgroup of patients with active histologic disease at baseline and with at least one prior biologic failure.

According to Lilly, these effects were “nominally statistically significant.”

In terms of safety, Omvoh’s adverse events in VIVID-1 were consistent with its known profile in ulcerative colitis. Most common side effects included anemia, arthralgia and upper respiratory tract infections. Serious adverse events occurred more commonly in the placebo group.

Mark Genovese, senior vice president of development at Lilly Immunology, in a statement said that with these findings from VIVID-1, the company “is setting a higher bar for the evaluation of long-term treatment response in inflammatory bowel disease,” one that employs “more ambitious targets of mucosal healing.”

Omvoh is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that selectively targets and inhibits the IL-23 cytokine, thereby preventing its interaction with its corresponding receptor. Through this mechanism of action, Omvoh modulates the differentiation, proliferation and survival of several T cells and innate immune cells, exerting an overall suppressive effect on mucosal inflammation.

Omvoh is approved for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis, for which it won the FDA’s nod in October 2023. Lilly is working toward the expansion of Omvoh’s label, using Monday’s data from VIVID-1 to support its regulatory submission with the FDA and other global health authorities.

Lilly is also continuing to expand its understanding of the therapeutic potential of Omvoh in inflammatory bowel diseases, with ongoing trials in Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in children.

If Lilly succeeds in pushing Omvoh into Crohn’s disease, it will compete with J&J’s blockbuster drug Stelara, a deeply entrenched treatment option in the inflammatory diseases space. In 2023, Stelara sales jumped 11.7% to nearly $10.9 billion.

Aside from the potential threat of Omvoh, Stelara is currently contending with mounting biosimilar competition due to the expiration of its crucial patent protections.

In April 2024, Teva and Alvotech won the FDA’s approval for Selarsdi, their Stelara copycat for psoriatic arthritis and plaque psoriasis. Selarsdi, however, is not approved for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. In July 2024, Samsung Bioepis got regulatory approval for its biosimilar Pyzchiva, which will compete with Stelara in psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

Phase III Inflammatory bowel disease Immunology and inflammation
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
Evonik to Lay Off Additional Employees, Cutting up to 260 in Germany
October 14, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Puzzle Brain and US Currency. 3D rendering
Mergers & acquisitions
Lundbeck Deepens Neuro, Rare Disease Portfolio With $2.6B Longboard Buy
October 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
pharmacy medicine capsule pill in production line at medical factory
Deals
Amid Novo Buy, Catalent Offloads New Jersey Facility to Ardena
October 14, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Eli Lilly's headquarters in Indianapolis
Drug shortages
Lilly’s Tirzepatide Could Land Again on FDA Drug Shortage List, Opens Door for Compounders
October 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac