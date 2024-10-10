SUBSCRIBE
PacBio to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 7, 2024

October 10, 2024 
MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

The call will be webcast and may be accessed at PacBio’s website at https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/.

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET (1:30 pm PT)
Listen live via internet or replay: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/
Toll-free: 1-888-349-0136
International: 1-412-317-0459

If using the dial-in option, please join the call ten minutes before the start time using the appropriate number above and ask to join the “PacBio Q3 Earnings Call.”

About PacBio

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality, and completeness, which include our HiFi long-read sequencing and our SBB® short-read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications, including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Contacts

Investors:
Todd Friedman
ir@pacb.com

Media:
pr@pacb.com

