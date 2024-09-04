SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Novavax to Participate in Upcoming September Conferences

September 4, 2024 | 
2 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference:

Fireside Chat

Date:

Monday, September 9, 2024

Time:

3:30 – 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET)

Location:

New York City, New York

Moderator:

Vernon Bernardino, Managing Director, Senior Healthcare Analyst

Novavax participants:

Jim Kelly, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer and Robert Walker, MD, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Interim Head, Research and Development

Conference

Event:

Investor Meetings

Date:

Monday, September 9, 2024

Baird 2024 Global Healthcare Conference:

Presentation

Date:

Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Time:

3:10 – 3:40 p.m. ET

Location:

New York City, New York

Novavax participants:

Jim Kelly, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer and Robert Walker, MD, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Interim Head, Research and Development

Conference

Event:

Investor Meetings

Date:

Tuesday, September 10, 2024

A replay of the recorded fireside session and presentation will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s website at ir.novavax.com for 30 days from the date of the conference.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax’s patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. The Company’s portfolio includes its COVID-19 vaccine and its pipeline includes COVID-19-Influenza Combination and stand-alone influence vaccine candidates. In addition, Novavax’s adjuvant is included in the University of Oxford and Serum Institute of India’s R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts:

Investors

Erika Schultz

240-268-2022

ir@novavax.com

Media

Giovanna Chandler

202-709-5563

media@novavax.com

Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-participate-in-upcoming-september-conferences-302237833.html

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

Events Maryland
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Nasdaq headquarters in New York/iStock,
IPO
Lilly Partner BioAge Files for IPO to Advance Obesity Candidate
September 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Lilly’s DTC Obesity Push, Layoffs, and an Eye on Ocular Diseases
September 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Exterior of Novo Nordisk's location in Mainz, Germany
Supply chain
Novo’s Ozempic to Remain in Shortage Into Q4 as Supply Woes Continue
September 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Healthcare worker administers a vaccine to a patient
COVID-19
Novavax Catches Up to Competitors With FDA Approval for Updated COVID-19 Boosters
September 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac