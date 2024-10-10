SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Nevro to Report Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call on November 11, 2024

October 10, 2024 | 
2 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 after the market closes on Monday, November 11, 2024. The company will also host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST) to discuss its financial results.

The live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at Events & Presentations. The webcast can be accessed 10 minutes prior to the conference call start time.

For those parties that do not have internet access, the conference call can be accessed by calling one of the below telephone numbers and providing conference ID 5980028:

U.S. domestic participant dial-in number (toll-free):

1-(888) 596-4144

International participant dial-in number:

1-(646) 968-2525

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions that continue to set the standard for enduring patient outcomes in chronic pain treatment. The company started with a simple mission to help more patients suffering from debilitating pain and developed its proprietary 10 kHz Therapy™, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic innovation that has impacted the lives of more than 115,000 patients globally. Nevro’s comprehensive HFX™ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform includes the Senza® SCS system and support services for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limb and painful diabetic neuropathy.

Nevro recently added a minimally invasive treatment option for patients suffering from chronic sacroiliac joint (“SI joint”) pain and now provides the most comprehensive portfolio of products in the SI joint fusion space, designed to meet the preferences of physicians and varying patient needs in order to improve outcomes and quality of life for patients.

Senza®, Senza II®, Senza Omnia™, and HFX iQ are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro’s proprietary 10 kHz Therapy. Nevro’s unique support services provide every patient with an HFX Coach™ throughout their pain relief journey and every physician with Nevrocloud™ insights for enhanced patient and practice management.

SENZA, SENZA II, SENZA OMNIA, OMNIA, HF10, the HF10 logo, 10 kHz Therapy, HFX, the HFX logo, HFX iQ, the HFX iQ logo, HFX Algorithm, HFX CONNECT, the HFX Connect logo, HFX ACCESS, the HFX Access logo, HFX COACH, the HFX Coach logo, Nevrocloud, RELIEF MULTIPLIED, HFX AdaptivAI, the X logo, NEVRO, and the NEVRO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nevro Corp. Patents covering Senza HFX iQ and other Nevro products are listed at Nevro.com/patents. Bluetooth® and the Bluetooth symbol are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

To learn more about Nevro, connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Investors and Media:

Angie McCabe

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

angeline.mccabe@nevro.com

.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nevro-to-report-third-quarter-2024-financial-results-and-host-earnings-conference-call-on-november-11-2024-302273410.html

SOURCE Nevro Corp.

Earnings Northern California
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
GSK's headquarters office building in Poznan, Poland
Legal
GSK Settles Zantac Lawsuits for $2.2B, Analysts Now Shift Focus to Vaccines
October 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Eli Lilly's headquarters in Indianapolis
Artificial intelligence
Lilly, Insitro Ink Unique AI Deal, Eye Novel Treatments for Metabolic Diseases
October 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
BioSpace at Meeting on the Mesa, WuXi Considers Selling U.S. Facilities, Big Pharma Layoffs, More
October 9, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
United States and China flag together realtions textile cloth fabric texture
BIOSECURE Act
WuXi Biologics Faces Uncertain Future in the U.S. After BIOSECURE Blow
October 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves