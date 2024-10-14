SUBSCRIBE
MDxHealth to Present Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Update on November 6

October 14, 2024 | 
2 min read

MDxHealth to Present Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results
and Corporate Update on November 6

Company to Host Conference Call with Live Q&A, November 6, 2024, at 4:30pm ET / 22:30 CET

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – October 14, 2024 (GlobeNewswire) – MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

Title:

MDxHealth Presents Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and
Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast
Speakers:Michael K. McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer
Ron Kalfus, Chief Financial Officer
Date:November 6, 2024
Time:4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET
Conference Call Dial-in Details:

United States: 1-844-825-9789
Belgium: 0800 38 961
The Netherlands: 0800 94 94 506
United Kingdom: 0808 238 9064

Conference ID: 10193602
Webcast:https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1692944&tp_key=8f9b7ff5cf

The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About MDxHealth

Mdxhealth is a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company’s tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of urologic cancers and other urologic diseases. The Company’s U.S. headquarters and laboratory operations are in Irvine, California, with additional laboratory operations in Plano, Texas. European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

MDxHealth

info@mdxhealth.com
LifeSci Advisors (IR & PR)
US: +1 949 271 9223
ir@mdxhealth.com

NOTE: The mdxhealth logo, mdxhealth, Confirm mdx, Select mdx, Resolve mdx, Genomic Prostate Score, GPS and Monitor mdx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. The GPS test was formerly known as and is frequently referenced in guidelines, coverage policies, reimbursement decisions, manuscripts and other literature as Oncotype DX Prostate, Oncotype DX GPS, Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score, and Oncotype Dx Prostate Cancer Assay, among others. The Oncotype DX trademark, and all other trademarks and service marks, are the property of their respective owners.

Earnings Southern California Europe
