Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference

October 10, 2024 | 
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 18th, at the Lotte New York Palace in New York. Michael Bodner, Group President, Heart Recovery & Circulatory Restoration, will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:55 a.m. (Eastern Time).


This live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

The audio webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the webcast.

Contacts

Media:
media-relations@its.jnj.com

Investor:
investor-relations@its.jnj.com

