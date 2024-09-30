GentiBio Appoints Mark Bach, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GentiBio, a leading cell and gene therapy company specializing in engineered regulatory T cells (Tregs), announced today the appointment of Mark Bach, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Bach brings over 30 years of experience in clinical research and development and has helped launch numerous innovative therapeutics into global markets. In this role, Dr. Bach will oversee GentiBio’s clinical development programs and will lead clinical strategy for its engineered Treg therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.

“Our lead asset GNTI-122 will enter the clinic in 2025 in Type 1 Diabetes, and Mark’s leadership will be crucial as we advance to a clinical-stage company,” said Andy Walker, Ph.D., President and Chief Operating Officer of GentiBio. “His broad experience in taking biopharma companies through key stages of growth, particularly his ability to build and lead global clinical teams, complements our strategic vision and makes him an ideal addition to our leadership team. We are excited to welcome him on board as we enter this next phase of development.”

Dr. Bach joins GentiBio from Structure Therapeutics where he served as Chief Medical Officer, driving the company’s clinical strategy and overseeing product development. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at several biopharmaceutical companies, including as Senior Vice President, Endocrine Medical Sciences at Ascendis Pharma, as Head of Asia Pacific Medical Sciences at Janssen/Johnson & Johnson, and as Vice President of global clinical operations at Merck. Throughout his career, Dr. Bach has focused on advancing innovative therapeutics into the clinic and onto the global stage and has also made significant contributions to pediatric endocrinology research, including serving on several advisory boards. Dr. Bach holds an M.D. from Baylor College of Medicine, a Ph.D. in pathology from The University of Chicago, and a B.A. in chemistry from Carleton College.

“I am excited to join GentiBio at such an energizing and pivotal time in its development,” said Dr. Bach. “The company’s innovative approach to Treg therapy holds great potential for treating complex immune diseases. As the company gets closer to entering clinical trials, I look forward to continuing to build clinical capabilities and working with the leadership team to guide and advance these novel therapies through the clinic.”

About GentiBio, Inc.

GentiBio, Inc. is a biotherapeutics company co-founded by pioneers in Treg biology and immunology from Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Benaroya Research Institute, and MIGAL Galilee Research Institute to develop engineered regulatory T cells programmed to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. GentiBio’s Series A financing was led by Matrix Capital Management with participation by Avidity Partners, JDRF T1D Fund, seed investors OrbiMed, RA Capital Management, Novartis Venture Fund, and Seattle Children’s Research Institute. GentiBio’s autologous and allogeneic engineered Tregs platforms integrate key technologies designed to successfully (re)establish immune tolerance and overcome major limitations in existing Treg therapeutics. GentiBio is at the forefront of leveraging a unique therapeutic modality that has the potential to address the fundamental cause of many diseases that result from overactivity and/or malfunctioning of the immune system. The company also has a collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb for the development of Treg therapies for inflammatory bowel diseases. To learn more, visit

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gentibio-appoints-mark-bach-md-phd-as-chief-medical-officer-302261312.html

SOURCE GentiBio, Inc.