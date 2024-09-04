Genprex Announces Plans to Launch Separate Company to Focus on the Development of Gene Therapy to Treat Type-1 and Type-2 Diabetes

Intends to Create Two Distinct Businesses, Re-Focusing Genprex on its Oncology Clinical Development Program

New Subsidiary to Focus on Developing Novel Gene Therapy for Diabetes

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced its intention to transfer the Company’s diabetes clinical development program and its diabetes gene therapy assets into a new, wholly-owned subsidiary (“NewCo”). NewCo would focus on developing and commercializing GPX-002, a diabetes gene therapy drug candidate for the treatment of Type 1 (T1D) and Type 2 diabetes (T2D).

“Genprex’s diabetes program has received the attention of several potential investors, partners, collaborators and pharmaceutical companies, and we believe separating it from our oncology programs could help increase interest, expedite clinical development and unlock the value of our novel diabetes program,” said Ryan Confer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Genprex. “The new subsidiary would be positioned to be a pure-play diabetes-focused biopharmaceutical company, while Genprex would be a pure-play oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. This contemplated separation of entities could enable potential direct investment and strategic collaboration into the advancement of the diabetes program. Diabetic patients are in need of advanced therapies, and we believe GPX-002 holds the potential for disease modification for long-term effectiveness, which could directly impact the global diabetes epidemic.”

The planned spin-out transaction would allow both Genprex and NewCo to enhance each company’s focus on meeting the needs of their respective markets, patients and stakeholders. The spin-out, if completed as presently contemplated, would result in NewCo focusing on developing GPX-002, while Genprex would retain its oncology clinical development programs and other oncology pipeline assets. The decision to pursue the reorganization demonstrates Genprex’s strong ongoing commitment to the Company’s streamlined, focused strategies and ongoing research and development prioritization initiative. The potential formation and transfer of the clinical development program into the wholly-owned subsidiary is currently anticipated to occur by the end of 2024, subject to adequate financing, the satisfaction of customary conditions and final approval from the Genprex management and Board of Directors.

The Company’s goal for separating the diabetes clinical development program from its oncology program follows closely behind Genprex’s recent announcement to re-focus its oncology clinical development program for streamlined, expeditious regulatory submission of its lead oncology drug candidate, Reqorsa® Gene Therapy. As previously announced, the Company continues to evaluate ways to optimize its clinical and research programs and operational strategies. Additionally, the Company is considering various strategic alternatives and opportunities to enhance stockholder value.

GPX-002, which has been exclusively licensed from the University of Pittsburgh, is being developed using the same construct for the treatment of both T1D and T2D. The same general novel approach is used in each of T1D and T2D whereby an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector containing the Pdx1 and MafA genes is administered directly into the pancreatic duct. In humans, this can be done with a routine endoscopy procedure. The diabetes product candidates are currently being evaluated and optimized in preclinical studies at the University of Pittsburgh.

“With the potential to address the entire diabetes market, we believe our gene therapy approach would position NewCo as an innovator in emerging diabetes therapies,” continued Confer. “The most significant advancement in the treatment of diabetes happened more than 100 years ago when insulin was first introduced to treat T1D patients. We believe our treatment has the potential to disrupt the diabetes market by replacing the daily burden of blood glucose monitoring and insulin replacement therapy, as well as the need for GLP-1 treatments in T2D.”

About GPX-002 and Diabetes

In T1D, GPX-002 is designed to work by transforming alpha cells in the pancreas into functional beta-like cells, which can produce insulin but may be distinct enough from beta cells to evade the body’s immune system. In vivo, preclinical studies show that GPX-002 restored normal blood glucose levels for an extended period of time.

In February 2023, research collaborators at the University of Pittsburgh presented preclinical data in a NHP model of Type 1 diabetes highlighting the therapeutic potential of GPX-002 at the 16th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD 2023) in Berlin, Germany.

The statistically significant study results showed the treated animals had:

Decreased insulin requirements

Increased c-peptide levels

Improved glucose tolerance compared to baseline

In April 2023, Genprex hosted a Key Opinion Leader virtual event entitled “Novel Gene Therapy to Treat Type 1 Diabetes,” which discussed preclinical data reported at ATTD 2023 supporting gene therapy to treat T1D. Watch the KOL event here.

In a similar approach for T2D, GPX-002 (formerly known as GPX-003), where autoimmunity is not at play, is believed to work by replenishing and rejuvenating exhausted beta cells that make insulin.

According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control as of 2024, 38.4 million Americans, or approximately 11.6% of the U.S. population, have diabetes. It is also believed that more than 97 million Americans aged 18 years or older have prediabetes. In 2021, approximately 537 million adults (20-79 years) worldwide were living with diabetes, and the total number of people living with diabetes is projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million in 2045. Also in 2021, diabetes caused more than 6.7 million deaths globally and diabetes resulted in approximately $966 billion dollars in health expenditures, a 316% increase over the preceding fifteen years.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex’s technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. Genprex’s oncology program utilizes its systemic, non-viral Oncoprex® Delivery System which encapsulates the gene-expressing plasmids using lipid-based nanoparticles in a lipoplex form. The resultant product is administered intravenously, where it is taken up by tumor cells that then express tumor suppressor proteins that were deficient in the tumor. The Company’s lead product candidate, Reqorsa® Gene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated in two clinical trials as a treatment for NSCLC and SCLC. Each of Genprex’s lung cancer clinical programs has received a Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of that patient population, and Genprex’s SCLC program has received an FDA Orphan Drug Designation. Genprex’s diabetes gene therapy approach is comprised of a novel infusion process that uses an AAV vector to deliver Pdx1 and MafA genes directly to the pancreas. In models of Type 1 diabetes, GPX-002 transforms alpha cells in the pancreas into functional beta-like cells, which can produce insulin but may be distinct enough from beta cells to evade the body’s immune system. In a similar approach, GPX-002 for Type 2 diabetes, where autoimmunity is not at play, is believed to rejuvenate and replenish exhausted beta cells.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

December 31, 2023

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Genprex’s reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under “Item 1A – Risk Factors” in Genprex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended

Because forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential separation of its diabetes clinical development program, including the anticipated benefits of the internal reorganization, the expected timing of the reorganization and/or if it is completed as contemplated or at all; Genprex’s ability to advance the clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of its product candidates in accordance with projected timelines and specifications; the timing and success of Genprex’s clinical trials and regulatory approvals; the effect of Genprex’s product candidates, alone and in combination with other therapies, on cancer and diabetes; the effects of any strategic research and development prioritization initiatives, and any other strategic alternatives or other efforts that Genprex takes or may take in the future that are aimed at optimizing and re-focusing Genprex’s diabetes, oncology and/or other clinical development programs including prioritization of resources, and the extent to which Genprex is able to implement such efforts and initiatives successfully to achieve the desired and intended results thereof; Genprex’s future growth and financial status, including Genprex’s ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market and to continue as a going concern and to obtain capital to meet its short-term and long-term liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all; Genprex’s commercial and strategic partnerships, including those with its third party vendors, suppliers and manufacturers and their ability to successfully perform and scale up the manufacture of its product candidates; and Genprex’s intellectual property and licenses.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events and Genprex cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Genprex or any other person that Genprex will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Genprex disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

