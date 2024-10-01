COSCIENS Biopharma Announces Appointment of Pierre Labbé as Director

TORONTO, ONTARIO, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCI) (TSX: CSCI) (“COSCIENS” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of cosmeceutical, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products, announced the appointment of Pierre Labbé to its board of directors and as Chair of the Company’s Audit Committee, effective today, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Dennis Turpin, also effective today.



Mr. Labbé has more than 30 years of progressive financial leadership roles in various industries. Mr. Labbé is currently the Executive Vice-President, Finance of Fonds QScale S.E.C., which is actively developing environmentally responsible computing centers, where he oversees financial strategy, investor relations, financial reporting, tax, treasury and risk management. Prior to joining Fonds QScale S.E.C., Mr. Labbé was the Chief Financial Officer of IMV Inc. for five years. Among other positions, he also previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of LeddarTech Inc. and Medicago Inc. (TSX). In addition, Mr. Labbé has been a director of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. a TSX- and NYSE-listed precious metal royalty company, since 2015, and currently serves as the Chair of its Human Resources Committee and as a member of its Audit and Risk Committee. As Senior Financial Officer, Pierre has played a key role in financing and mergers and acquisitions, overseeing transactions exceeding $1 billion.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Pierre to the COSCIENS board,” said Chair of the Board, Ronald Miller. “His track record of results-driven leadership, strategic thinking, and financial acumen will be an asset as COSCIENS continues to pursue its strategic direction and accomplish our goals. I would also like to express our gratitude to Mr. Dennis Turpin for his many years of dedicated service and, in particular, for sharing his financial expertise with the board over those years.”

Mr. Labbé holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and a license in accounting from Université Laval, Québec City. He is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, Quebec Chartered Professional Accountants Order and the Institute of Corporate Directors. He also holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

About COSCIENS Biopharma Inc.

COSCIENS is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products, including those focused on areas of significant unmet medical need. One of COSCIENS’ lead products is macimorelin (Macrilen®; Ghryvelin®), the first and only U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (“AGHD”). COSCIENS is also engaged in the development of therapeutic assets and proprietary extraction technology, which is applied to the production of active ingredients from renewable plant resources currently used in cosmeceutical products (i.e., oat beta glucan and avenanthramides which are found in leading skincare product brands like Aveeno and Burt’s Bees formulations) and being developed as potential nutraceuticals and/or pharmaceuticals.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market and the Toronto Stock Exchange, and trades on both exchanges under the ticker symbol “CSCI”. For more information, please visit COSCIENS’ website at www.cosciensbio.com .

