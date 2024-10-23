SUBSCRIBE
Corcept Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results, Provide Corporate Update and Host Conference Call

October 23, 2024 | 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) today announced it will report third quarter financial results and provide a corporate update on October 30, 2024. The company will also host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).


Conference Call Information

Participants must register in advance of the conference call by clicking here. Upon registering, each participant will receive a dial-in number, and a unique access PIN. Each access PIN will accommodate one caller.

Additionally, a listen-only webcast will be available by clicking here.

A replay of the call will be available on the Investors / Events tab of Corcept.com.

About Corcept Therapeutics

For over 25 years, Corcept’s focus on cortisol modulation and its potential to treat patients with a wide variety of serious disorders has led to the discovery of more than 1,000 proprietary selective cortisol modulators. Corcept is conducting advanced clinical trials in patients with hypercortisolism, solid tumors, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and liver disease. In February 2012, the company introduced Korlym®, the first medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with Cushing’s syndrome. Corcept is headquartered in Redwood City, California. For more information, visit Corcept.com.

Contacts

Investor inquiries:
ir@corcept.com
Media inquiries:
communications@corcept.com
www.corcept.com

