Capstan Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capstan Therapeutics, Inc. (“Capstan”), a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing in vivo reprogramming of cells through RNA delivery using targeted lipid nanoparticles (tLNP), today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Cell Therapy Day 2024

Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Location: New York, NY





Chief Medical Officer, Ramin Farzaneh-Far, M.D., will participate in a panel discussion focused on innovations in cell therapies.

Leerink Partners Biopharma Private Company Connect

Date: Tuesday, October 22 and Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Location: Virtual

Capstan management will participate in virtual 1x1 investor meetings.

About Capstan Therapeutics, Inc. (www.capstantx.com)

Capstan is a biotechnology company with a mission to multiply the therapeutic possibilities for patients by developing targeted in vivo RNA technologies. Our proprietary CellSeeker™ tLNP platform technology is composed of LNPs conjugated with a recombinant protein binder, such as a monoclonal antibody. tLNPs are designed to deliver payloads, including mRNA or gene editing tools, capable of reprogramming specific cell types in vivo. Capstan’s CellSeeker™ technology has the potential to generate transformative therapies with possible applications across a broad range of disease areas, including autoimmune disorders, oncology, fibrosis, and monogenic blood disorders. For more information, please visit www.capstantx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

