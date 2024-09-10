SUBSCRIBE
AVITA Medical to Participate in Lake Street’s 8th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG8) Conference

September 10, 2024 | 
1 min read

VALENCIA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on first-in-class devices for wound care management and skin restoration, today announced that management will participate in Lake Street Capital Markets’ 8th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG8) Conference in New York on September 12, 2024.

Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer, will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact your Lake Street representative.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.
AVITA Medical® is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company transforming the standard of care in wound care management and skin restoration with innovative devices. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects, and for repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. RECELL harnesses the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin Cells, delivering a transformative solution at the point-of-care. This breakthrough technology serves as the catalyst for a new treatment paradigm enabling improved clinical outcomes. In the United States, AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix, and Cohealyx, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns, full-thickness skin defects, and vitiligo. The RECELL System is TGA-registered in Australia, has received CE-mark approval in Europe, and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

Authorized for release by the Chief Financial Officer of AVITA Medical, Inc.

CONTACT: Investor & Media Contact: Jessica Ekeberg Phone +1-661-904-9269 investor@avitamedical.com media@avitamedical.com

