SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Avid Bioservices to Report Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 After Market Close on September 9, 2024

September 3, 2024 | 
1 min read

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 on September 9, 2024, after market close and will host a webcast at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time). Members of Avid’s senior management will discuss financial results for the first quarter and review recent corporate developments.

To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit: http://ir.avidbio.com/investor-events.

About Avid Bioservices, Inc.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biologics. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With more than 30 years of experience producing biologics, Avid’s services include CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing and regulatory submissions support. For early-stage programs the company provides a variety of process development activities, including cell line development, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing and characterization. The scope of our services ranges from standalone process development projects to full development and manufacturing programs through commercialization. www.avidbio.com

CONTACT: Contacts: Stephanie Diaz (Investors) Vida Strategic Partners 415-675-7401 sdiaz@vidasp.com Tim Brons (Media) Vida Strategic Partners 415-675-7402 tbrons@vidasp.com

Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Exterior of Novo Nordisk's location in Mainz, Germany
Supply chain
Novo’s Ozempic to Remain in Shortage Into Q4 as Supply Woes Continue
September 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoffs
Biopharma Layoff Tracker 2024: BioMarin, Repare, Genentech and More Cut Staff
August 30, 2024
 · 
145 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Artist rendering of lab space
Real estate
Texas Life Sciences Redevelopment Project Moves Closer to Reality
August 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of a judge's gavel, a balance and a stack of papers
Legal
Regeneron Sues Sandoz in Federal Court to Block Eylea Biosimilar
August 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac