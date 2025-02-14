Amgen, Ideaya Call It Quits on Cancer Combo

Amgen and Ideaya will no longer push through with their cancer combo therapy and will wind down testing for the PRMT5 blocker AMG 193 with the MAT2A inhibitor IDE397.

According to Ideaya, which disclosed the news in its fourth-quarter business report on Thursday, the companies have “mutually agreed” to discontinue the cancer program this month “and will not pursue dose expansion.”

Amgen and Ideaya inked their cancer collaboration in July 2022. The arrangement was a mutually non-exclusive clinical trial and supply partnership targeting solid tumors null for the MTAP marker. Amgen was responsible for running Phase I studies of the combo regimen, while the companies shared external costs and jointly managed clinical development. Commercial rights remained with their respective owners.

Following the decision to discontinue testing for the combination therapy, Ideaya will instead study IDE397 with its own PRMT5 inhibitor IDE892 in non-small cell lung cancer, according to its Thursday press release.

Similarly, Amgen is moving forward with its assessments of AMG 193. Last year, the pharma shared first-in-human data for AMG 193 monotherapy, demonstrating a 21.4% objective response rate in evaluable patients. Treatment responses were documented across eight different tumor types, including pancreatic adenocarcinoma and squamous/non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

As for safety, the study found adverse events in around half of patients, the most common ones being nausea (48.8%), fatigue (31.3%) and vomiting (30%). Eight study participants encountered dose-limiting toxicities.

In its fourth-quarter business report, Amgen announced that it had initiated a Phase II study of AMG 193 in MTAP-null patients with advanced NSCLC, for which enrollment is ongoing. The pharma is also running a Phase I/Ib/II study of AMG 193 in MTAP-null solid tumors, as well as two Phase Ib studies of the asset, alone or as part of a combo regimen, in MTAP-null thoracic malignancies and gastrointestinal, biliary tract and pancreatic cancers.

Thursday’s news adds to Amgen’s recent pipeline woes. In its quarterly report, the pharma revealed that the FDA has put its early-stage obesity asset AMG 513 on clinical hold. Though details remain sparse, CEO Robert Bradway said during the investor call that the pause is likely unrelated to the drug candidate. Amgen at the time also announced that it will terminate the development of fipaxalparant in diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis following an underwhelming mid-stage readout.