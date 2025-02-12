Abcuro Secures $200 Million Series C to Push Rare Muscle Disease Treatment

Abcuro announced an infusion of rocket fuel Wednesday, with the closing of a $200 million Series C financing round.

The Newton, MA–based company will use the money in part for a Phase II/III MUSCLE clinical trial for ulviprubart, an antibody against killer cell lectin-like receptor G1 (KLRG1), to treat a rare, chronic inflammatory muscle disease called inclusion body myositis. The company is planning to file a Biologics License Application (BLA), with some of the funds going toward a commercial launch.

Inclusion body myositis is an inflammatory and degenerative muscle disease usually occurring in older adults, causing a gradual painless muscle weakness. There is currently no medical treatment for myositis. Patients for now rely on exercise and physical therapy to preserve muscle strength.

“Continued support from all of our investors in this latest financing round validates our vision for the potential that ulviprubart may have as a novel treatment for progressive and devastating diseases mediated by highly cytotoxic T cells, including Inclusion Body Myositis” Abcuro CEO Alex Martin said in Wednesday’s release.

Abcuro is also testing ulviprubart in a Phase I/II trial testing its efficacy in adults with T cell large granular lymphocytic leukemia.