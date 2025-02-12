Abcuro Announces $200 Million Series C Financing to Advance Its First-In-Class Medicine in Development for Inclusion Body Myositis

Series C financing led by NEA, joined by new investor Foresite Capital and Abcuro’s existing investors

Proceeds to support completion of the registrational Phase 2/3 MUSCLE trial of ulviprubart in inclusion body myositis, BLA filing, and commercial launch preparation

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abcuro, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer through precise modulation of cytotoxic T cells, today announced the closing of a $200 million Series C financing led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA) with Foresite Capital joining the round and participation of existing investors including RA Capital Management, Bain Capital Life Sciences, Redmile Group, Samsara BioCapital, Sanofi Ventures, Pontifax, Mass General Brigham Ventures, New Leaf Ventures, funds managed by abrdn Inc., funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Eurofarma Ventures, and Soleus Capital.





Proceeds from the Series C financing will be used to complete the registrational Phase 2/3 MUSCLE clinical trial evaluating ulviprubart (ABC008), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting killer cell lectin like receptor G1 (KLRG1), for the treatment of inclusion body myositis (IBM). Assuming positive results from the MUSCLE clinical trial, Abcuro plans to file a BLA and will use a portion of the proceeds to support commercial launch preparation.

“Continued support from all of our investors in this latest financing round validates our vision for the potential that ulviprubart may have as a novel treatment for progressive and devastating diseases mediated by highly cytotoxic T cells, including Inclusion Body Myositis” said Alex Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Abcuro. “We are in a strong position to execute on our clinical development plan, including completing our ongoing, registrational Phase 2/3 MUSCLE clinical trial of ulviprubart in IBM, and expect to report initial data in the first half of 2026. We will also look to fund the expansion of manufacturing capabilities and other pre-commercial activities this year.”

“Abcuro represents an exciting opportunity with its lead candidate, ulviprubart, a potential first-in-class therapy that could make a big impact to the treatment paradigm of IBM, an indication with a significant unmet clinical need,” said Michele Park, PhD, Partner at NEA. “Ulviprubart targets a unique mechanism that can selectively deplete cytotoxic T cells, backed by encouraging clinical and preclinical data that have been presented to date.”

About Ulviprubart

Ulviprubart (ABC008) is a first-in-class anti-KLRG1 antibody product candidate capable of selectively depleting highly cytotoxic T cells, while sparing naïve, regulatory and central memory T cells. Ulviprubart is designed to treat diseases mediated by highly cytotoxic T cells, including the autoimmune muscle disease inclusion body myositis (IBM) and T cell large granular lymphocytic leukemia (T-LGLL). The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have each granted orphan drug designation to ulviprubart for the treatment of IBM.

About Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM)

IBM is an autoimmune disease in which highly cytotoxic T cells chronically attack muscle tissue leading to progressive weakness and limb muscle atrophy. Patients progressively lose muscle function, including loss of grip, dexterity and mobility. There are currently no available disease-modifying treatment options for IBM. Based on published epidemiology literature, it is estimated that there are more than 50,000 people with IBM across the US and Europe.

About Abcuro

Abcuro is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class immunotherapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer through precise modulation of highly cytotoxic T cells. The company’s lead program is ulviprubart (ABC008) and is currently in clinical trials for inclusion body myositis (IBM) and T cell large granular lymphocytic leukemia.

