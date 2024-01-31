Brisk Health Redefines Healthcare in Denver, Colorado, Unveiling State-of-the-Art Clinic and Introducing Cash-Only Model

Denver, Colorado – January 31, 2024

Brisk Health proudly announces its arrival in Denver, Colorado, revolutionizing healthcare accessibility for residents in the Mile-High City. With the introduction of the Brisk Health App, patients can now easily access superior medical care with a simple tap on their mobile devices.

Patients in Denver now have the option to experience top-tier care at our cutting-edge clinic in Lakewood, Colorado. Additionally, Brisk Health introduces a fleet of mobile vehicles for house calls, providing healthcare services at the doorstep of those in need. Virtual consultations are also available, all seamlessly facilitated through the Brisk Health mobile app.

Changing the Way the World Thinks About Health Care

Brisk Health is committed to transforming the healthcare landscape. Patients are invited to request care today and witness the unparalleled convenience and quality of our innovative healthcare solutions.

Transition to Cash-Only Model

As part of our commitment to simplifying healthcare, Brisk Health has transitioned to a cash-only model. This strategic shift ensures streamlined processes, allowing us to focus on delivering effective, personalized care without the complexities associated with insurance-based models.

New Corporate Office at Academy Place

In conjunction with our expansion, Brisk Health is pleased to announce the opening of our corporate office at Academy Place on West Jefferson Ave in Lakewood. This office will serve as a hub for interviews and training, supporting the establishment of our new urgent care location.

“We are thrilled to bring Brisk Health to Denver, offering a new standard of healthcare that combines convenience, accessibility, and top-notch medical services,” said Jesse Clark, Founder and CEO, “Our cash-only model ensures a straightforward experience for both patients and our dedicated healthcare professionals.”

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jessica Rodriguez

Public Relations Manager

Brisk Health

info@briskhealth.com

(888) 592-7475