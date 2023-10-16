Brain Stimulation Highlights Best Practices for Optimal TMS Treatment Outcomes

Findings confirm strong correlation between the number of TMS treatment sessions completed and improvement in MDD

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced today that clinical findings from the NeuroStar Outcomes Registry are published in the premier journal in the field of neuromodulation, Brain Stimulation: Basic, Translational, and Clinical Research in Neuromodulation. The data reveal a robust association between the number of treatment sessions received and improved depression outcomes, providing actionable evidence for clinicians prescribing transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy to treat major depressive disorder (MDD).

Findings from this study of over 7,000 patients demonstrate that patients who received a full course of 36 TMS sessions had an 82% greater improvement in remission rate and a 43% greater improvement in response rate compared to patients who ended their TMS course with fewer than 30 sessions. Historically, TMS therapy is discontinued by either the patient or the practitioner at various points of treatment, but the findings published in Brain Stimulation demonstrate that stopping treatment before 36 sessions is associated with significantly reduced treatment effectiveness.

“These findings underscore the importance of patients completing the full prescribed treatment course to achieve the best outcomes,” stated Cory Anderson, SVP of R&D and Clinical. “NeuroStar providers can improve treatment adherence and support for patients by using our proprietary TrakStar platform to deliver regular touchpoints and support messages to patients. Customers who use these proprietary TrakStar features demonstrated a 20% increase in the number of patients completing all 36 treatments.”1

In addition to the significant dose response for a majority of patients, the analysis from the study also revealed that some patients who have a slower initial response may benefit from extended treatment beyond 36 treatments.

“As ample evidence suggests, the therapeutic effects of antidepressant medications often reach a plateau, regardless of increased dosage or extended duration,” said Dr. Harold Sackeim, Professor in Psychiatry and Radiology at Columbia University. “In addition to showing that TMS patients who completed the entire 36-session treatment achieved the most significant reduction in PHQ-9 scores, the findings from the study also demonstrate substantial benefit for patients who needed extended treatment. Notably, there was no plateau in antidepressant response in any TMS group. The NeuroStar Outcomes Registry is providing a wealth of data on real-world outcomes, and substantially shaping our understanding of clinical best practices for TMS therapy in MDD.”

The NeuroStar Outcomes Registry is the world’s largest registry of depression outcomes. Via the company’s proprietary TrakStar management system, it collects real-world treatment data with the use of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy, a non-invasive and FDA-cleared treatment for depression and other mental health conditions. For more information about NeuroStar TMS Therapy, please visit NeuroStar.com.

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5.6 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

