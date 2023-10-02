SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Boston Scientific Announces Conference Call Discussing Third Quarter 2023 Results

October 2, 2023 | 
1 min read

Boston Scientific Corporation will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the third quarter on October 26 prior to the conference call.

A live webcast and replay of the webcast will be accessible at https://investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of health care. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACTS:
Media:
Katie Schur
508-683-5574 (office)
Media Relations
Boston Scientific Corporation
Katie.Schur@bsci.com

Investor Relations:
Lauren Tengler
508-683-4479 (office)
Investor Relations
Boston Scientific Corporation
BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-scientific-announces-conference-call-discussing-third-quarter-2023-results-301943493.html

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation

Company Codes: NYSE:BSX

Earnings Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Novo Lowers Full-Year Proft Guidance Amid Disappointing Q2 Semaglutide Sales
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Supply chain
Novo Nearly Catches Up to Lilly, Clears Ozempic and Wegovy from FDA Drug Shortage List
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Earnings
Amgen Touts Q2 Growth Bolstered by Horizon Buy, Promising Obesity Pipeline
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac