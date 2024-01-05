SUBSCRIBE
Boston Scientific Announces Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

January 5, 2024 | 
1 min read

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 , on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 , at 8:00 a.m. ET.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the fourth quarter on January 31 prior to the conference call.

A live webcast and replay of the webcast will be accessible at https://investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological and urological diseases and conditions. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:
Media:
Katie Schur
508-683-5574 (office)
Media Relations
Boston Scientific Corporation
Katie.Schur@bsci.com

Investor Relations:
Lauren Tengler
508-683-4479 (office)
Investor Relations
Boston Scientific Corporation
BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-scientific-announces-conference-call-discussing-fourth-quarter-2023-results-302027144.html

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation

Company Codes: NYSE:BSX
Earnings Events Massachusetts
