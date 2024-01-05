Boston Scientific Announces Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 , on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 , at 8:00 a.m. ET.
MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the fourth quarter on January 31 prior to the conference call.
A live webcast and replay of the webcast will be accessible at https://investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.
