Bioz Announces a New Partnership With Hitachi High-Tech Enabling Real-Time Access to Scientific Citation Data

August 20, 2024 | 
2 min read

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., a leading AI company specializing in scientific literature management, is pleased to announce a joint collaboration with the Core Technology & Solutions Business Group of Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, a global leader in analytical systems, healthcare, electron microscopy and more, focused on enabling extensive access to scientific literature. This venture lets visitors to the Hitachi High-Tech website view and interact with article images, article snippets, and other scientific data that highlights the usage of Hitachi High-Tech’s products in peer-reviewed scientific publications.

Bioz Prime Badge on the Hitachi High-Tech Corporation Website

At the core of this new partnership is Bioz’s patented AI engine which extracts product usage data from peer-reviewed scientific literature. Once identified, this product usage information is displayed within Bioz’s unique digital tools that reside on Hitachi High-Tech’s website: Bioz Badges and the Bioz Content Hub. Bioz Badges are citation widgets that display examples of the usage of Hitachi High-Tech’s products, as extracted from within the scientific literature. Anyone viewing a Hitachi High-Tech product webpage is now able to see exactly how a product was used in scientific applications, without leaving the Hitachi High-Tech website. The second tool, the Bioz Content Hub, aggregates all of Hitachi High-Tech’s scientific citation data onto one centralized digital widget (a publication-specific webpage) so that customers and internal stakeholders can evaluate how Hitachi High-Tech’s products are being used in scientific applications all over the world.

Yuko Yamamura, a representative of the Marketing Communications Group of the Core Technology & Solutions Business Group, Hitachi High-Tech, shares, “Bioz’s new tools have enabled both internal and external stakeholders to gain unparalleled access to Hitachi High-Tech’s product usage data, as documented by the scientific community in publications.” Ms. Yamamura added, “Hitachi High-Tech prides itself as a customer-centric organization, aiming to solve customers’ issues, and we are excited that our customers now have the ability to utilize the innovative AI tools provided by Bioz.”

“Hitachi High-Tech is widely recognized as a leading company in the industry,” shares Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and CRO of Bioz. “Hitachi High-Tech now has the ability to utilize Bioz’s digital tools to demonstrate its leadership position by showcasing product usage on its website, which empowers the scientific community,” added Dr. Lachmi.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world’s most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most-validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed on product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

To learn more about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

