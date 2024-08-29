Bioz and PCR Biosystems Team Up to Revolutionize PCR Research With Cutting-Edge AI Insights

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., a leader in AI-driven research solutions, is excited to announce a dynamic new collaboration with PCR Biosystems, a rising star in the world of PCR technology. This partnership is set to redefine the way researchers discover and evaluate PCR products, bringing unprecedented AI capabilities to the forefront of scientific research.

Bioz Prime Badge

Bioz Prime Badge on PCR Biosystems’ Website

Through this alliance, Bioz will enhance PCR Biosystems’ product webpages with its integration of Bioz’s advanced AI-driven tools, particularly the distinctive Bioz Badges. These interactive widgets provide high-quality data and comprehensive coverage of PCR Biosystems’ products, introducing dynamic and exclusive content to their webpages. Bioz Badges are designed to deliver deep insights and quality assessments, while also promoting greater webpage engagement, increasing sales conversion, and enhancing the overall user experience. Additionally, Bioz Badges increase the time researchers spend on each webpage, lower the bounce rate, and boost both SEO and domain authority.

Mary Caudron, Marketing and Communications Manager of PCR Biosystems, commented on the partnership, “As a smaller company with a robust citation record, we are thrilled to join forces with Bioz. Their Bioz Badges align perfectly with our commitment to high-quality, impactful PCR solutions. The enhanced imagery and data provided by the Badges will significantly elevate how researchers engage with our products. We are confident that this collaboration will amplify our visibility within the scientific community.”

Dr. Karin Lachmi, Co-Founder and CRO of Bioz, expressed enthusiasm about the alliance, saying, “PCR Biosystems’ dedication to innovation complements Bioz’s cutting-edge search solutions. We are excited about how seamlessly we have integrated Bioz Badges with their product webpages. This integration will provide researchers with evidence-based insights to streamline their search for high-quality PCR products.”

This new partnership promises to benefit the global research community by improving product discovery, enhancing the credibility of PCR Biosystems’ offerings through Bioz Badges, and advancing the efficiency of PCR-related scientific endeavors.

For more information about this partnership and its exciting implications for research practices, please visit Bioz’s or PCR Biosystems’ websites.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world’s most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most-validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed on product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

About PCR Biosystems

PCR Biosystems is a forward-thinking company specializing in advanced PCR technologies. Known for their exceptional product quality and high citation volume, PCR Biosystems continues to set benchmarks in the PCR industry with innovative solutions designed to advance scientific research and discovery.

Helpful Links

To learn more about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Levitt

CEO

pr@bioz.com

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.