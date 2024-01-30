BioSkryb Genomics to Highlight Power of Next Generation Single-Cell Technology at AGBT 2024

BioSkryb to introduce new products and novel applications of industry-leading portfolio that advance the single-cell multiomics field through simultaneous interrogation of DNA, RNA, and targeted proteins from each cell

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BioSkryb Genomics, a company transforming single-cell analysis by enabling the most complete DNA-informed multiomic view of the cellular ecosystem, today announced that it will introduce innovative new products and present novel research at the AGBT 2024 General Meeting on February 5-8, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. As a Bronze Sponsor, BioSkryb will also host a workshop and networking event at the meeting.

“Our industry-first next generation single-cell technology offers the most comprehensive view of the integrated genome, transcriptome, and targeted proteins from each cell in a single workflow, and we are thrilled to highlight novel applications of our platforms at AGBT,” said Suresh Pisharody, CEO, BioSkryb. “BioSkryb scientists will present alongside academic collaborators on a range of research areas, from enhanced understanding of early-stage breast cancer to the analysis of clonal heterogeneity in leukemia. We are excited to share this research, and we believe our distinct technology will power the next wave of large-scale single cell studies in the research and translational space.”

BioSkryb will announce new single-cell core kit configurations for both the ResolveDNA® (single-cell whole genome kit) and ResolveOME™ (single-cell whole genome and transcriptome kit) products, that will provide a streamlined and automatable workflow capable of generating sequencing-ready, DNA-informed multiomic libraries from single cells in under 8 hours. BioSkryb will also announce the upcoming ResolveXOME™ and targeted panel single-cell enrichment modules for use with the new ResolveDNA and ResolveOME core kit configurations. These two core kits from BioSkryb allow researchers to interrogate copy number variation (CNV), structural variation (SV), single nucleotide variations (SNV), full-length transcript isoforms, on- or off- target screening in gene edited cells, cell identification, cell ploidy, fusion genes, and other true multiomic applications.

“By providing automation-friendly and instrument-free workflows, together with exome and panel-enrichment capabilities, we are now enabling our customers to cost effectively scale their single-cell research at the multiomic resolution that best fits their scientific needs. We look forward to engaging with the research community on these exciting new products at AGBT,” said Aaron Llanso, Vice President of Product Management, BioSkryb.

These new product offerings will further enhance BioSkryb’s portfolio, including ResolveServicesSM, which empowers custom multiomics projects across a wide range of customer applications.

BioSkryb’s events at AGBT 2024 are as follows:

Workshops/Events

Bronze Sponsor Workshop: The Next Generation of Single-Cell Technology – Resolve More with BioSkryb Jay A.A. West, Ph.D., Co-Founder & CTO, BioSkryb Genomics advances multiomics and highly accurate single-cell analysis with the next generation of single-cell technology. Date: Wednesday, February 7 at 2:40pm ET Location: Palms Ballroom II & III

4 th Annual Bourbon & Bacon Event Join BioSkryb and AGBT attendees to mingle with genomics and multiomics thought leaders over top-shelf bourbon selections and gourmet bacon-themed appetizers. Date: Tuesday, February 6 at 9:30pm ET Location: Antigua 1



Posters and Presentations Featuring BioSkryb Technology

From detecting single nucleotide variants in circulating DNA to long-read sequencing, BioSkryb’s poster presentations at this year’s AGBT meeting will offer a look at new applications of ResolveDNA and ResolveOME technologies:

LATE-BREAKING ABSTRACT | Presenter: Dennis Yuan, Ph.D. (New York Genome Center | Dan Landau Lab) | High-throughput miniaturized-automated workflow for joint high-depth whole genome and whole transcriptome sequencing of thousands of human primary cells Thursday, February 8, 3:00 – 3:20pm ET | Palms Ballroom II & III

POSTER 112 | Presenter: Katie Kennedy, Ph.D.| Exome, lcWGS-based copy number assessment, complete transcriptome, and surface protein expression from the same individual cell with ResolveOME FLASH TALK: Tuesday, February 6, 11:25 – 11:45am ET | Palms Ballroom II & III

POSTER 513| Presenter: Victor Weigman, Ph.D. | Adaptation of MAS-Seq/PacBio and ONT long read technology to the ResolveOME multiomic workflow for single-cell transcript isoform and DNA amplicon interrogation

POSTER 560 | Presenter: Alison Rojas, Ph.D. | Enrichment of viable cells from patient samples with LeviCell technology as input into the ResolveOME single cell multiomic workflow

POSTER 534 | Presenter: Jon S. Zawistowski, Ph.D.| Broadening the input application of ResolveDNA genomic amplification to detection of SNV in circulating DNA

POSTER 501 | Presenter: Nan Zong (ETH Zurich | Andrew J. deMello Lab) | A droplet-based microfluidic platform combined with primary template-directed amplification (PTA) enables the analysis of clonal heterogeneity and mosaicism in leukemia at single-cell genome level

To schedule a demo or meeting at the conference, please visit the BioSkryb website.

About BioSkryb Genomics

BioSkryb Genomics is a rapidly growing organization that is transforming single cell molecular discovery and analysis. Through its single cell whole genome and whole transcriptome amplification tools, scientists and clinicians can gain an unprecedented view of the genome, transcriptome, and proteome from each single cell to better understand the drivers, mechanisms, and management of complex disease. The company is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. For more information, visit bioskryb.com.

