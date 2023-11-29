BioSkryb Genomics Appoints Genomics Industry Veteran Ram Laxman as Chief Commercial Officer

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BioSkryb Genomics, a company transforming single-cell analysis by enabling the most complete multiomic view of the cellular ecosystem, from discovery to diagnostics, has appointed Ram Laxman, Ph.D., as Chief Commercial Officer. Dr. Laxman will lead sales and support, commercial strategy and operations, and marketing as BioSkryb continues to scale its global presence. He brings strong executive leadership experience and an extensive track record of building and scaling businesses at companies like 10x Genomics, Pacific Biosciences, and Illumina.

Dr. Laxman joins BioSkryb from 10x Genomics, where he served as the President and General Manager, APAC. As the company’s first hire in APAC, he was instrumental in building 10x Genomics’ presence in the region. He established the Asian operational headquarters in Singapore, oversaw all aspects of the commercial business, managed a team of approximately 100 colleagues across offices in Singapore, Shanghai, and Tokyo, and scaled its APAC revenue to over $100 million.

“BioSkryb has developed a best-in-class DNA-informed single-cell multiomics portfolio that can provide a deeper understanding of the cell-to-cell genomic variability that is critical for the development of more precise and effective treatments for diseases like cancer,” said Dr. Ram Laxman, CCO, BioSkryb Genomics. “Having been at the forefront of genomics and single-cell sequencing, I believe BioSkryb’s technology offers the next big leap in advancing single-cell genomics. Integrated multiomics is the future, and BioSkryb’s technology will play a foundational role in the next decades in discoveries and diagnostics in the broader genomics market. I’m looking forward to scaling BioSkryb’s presence across the globe and driving our commercial pipeline to bring our technology to new users.”

Before 10x Genomics, Dr. Laxman was part of the very early commercial teams at Illumina and Pacific Biosciences. Dr. Laxman holds a Ph.D. in molecular biology and served as a postdoctoral fellow with the eminent Professor Daniel Koshland at the University of California, Berkeley.

“We are excited to welcome Ram to our leadership team and know that his deep expertise in establishing and growing a solid presence for some of the most successful companies in the genomics space will allow us to exponentially increase our international footprint,” said Suresh Pisharody, CEO, BioSkryb. “This year, BioSkryb has experienced a strong growth surge in North America where our focus has been, and with Ram on board, we are poised to drive significant growth for the company and expand the footprint of our industry leading single-cell products globally in the years to come.”

Dr. Laxman’s predecessor, Reagan Tully, has been appointed Chief Business Officer of the organization, leading corporate, business, and market development functions, focused on expansion and adoption of the technology through key partnerships and collaborations across the industry.

These appointments reflect BioSkryb’s continued momentum in advancing single-cell analysis, including the launch of ResolveOME™, a revolutionary multiomic solution, and the first-of-its-kind BaseJumper™ platform for multimodal bioinformatics analysis. Additionally, BioSkryb recently announced a significant distribution agreement to expand its services offering across Singapore and Southeast Asia.

About BioSkryb Genomics

BioSkryb Genomics is a rapidly growing organization that is transforming single cell molecular discovery and analysis. Through its single cell whole genome and whole transcriptome amplification tools, scientists and clinicians can gain an unprecedented view of the genome, transcriptome, and proteome within a single cell to better understand the drivers, mechanisms, and management of complex disease. The company is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. For more information, visit bioskryb.com.

