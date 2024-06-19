BIOSECURE’s Surprise Absence, the $100+ Billion Future Weight-Loss Market, DIA and More

We’re off to a rocky start this week on the clinical side, with some safety issues. ⁠BioNTech and MediLink’s ADC⁠ was placed on partial hold after multiple patient deaths, and some safety concerns were also revealed for Gilead’s blood cancer therapy magrolimab.

But on a more upbeat note, DIA in San Diego is filled with hope of ⁠collaboration⁠ and a focus on the patient experience. Head of Insights Lori Ellis joins BioSpace’s editorial team to discuss what’s she’s observed so far at the meeting and what she’s looking forward to in the coming days.

In global geopolitical news, the ⁠BIOSECURE Act⁠ was unexpectedly left out of the DoD’s spending bill. But that doesn’t mean the legislation is going anywhere, and the U.S. House of Representatives committee’s recent request that the FBI put together a briefing on GenScript Biotech highlights the ⁠ripple effect⁠ the act is having on the Chinese market.

Other news includes the busy ⁠regulatory activity⁠ from the FDA, approving the first new treatment in nearly a decade for a rare liver disease. This week, the agency will rule on full approval and a potential label expansion for Sarepta’s Elevidys.

And GLP-1s, as always, are making headlines. A new report from Global Data forecast the obesity market will reach ⁠$111 billion by 2033⁠. This includes the blockbuster GLP-1s as well as alternatives being pursued by multiple companies. Just last week, Sytis Bio ⁠launched⁠ with a lead program consisting of an oral drug meant to mimic the effects of oral bypass surgery.

Finally, there’s some good news on the financing front, as ⁠J.P. Morgan⁠ raised over $500 million in its first biotech VC fund. It’s the latest sign of the uptick in VC funds devoted to biopharma and tech industries.

Greg Slabodkin is the news editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

Heather McKenzie is a senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart