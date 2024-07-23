Bionano Announces Publication of First Multi-Site Study to Analyze the Utility of OGM in Multiple Myeloma

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO), today announced the publication of the first multi-site study in multiple myeloma (MM) comparing optical genome mapping (OGM) to traditional cytogenetic methods for the detection of structural variants (SVs).

Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer originating in the plasma cell, known as a plasma cell neoplasm (PCN), and though sensitive and accurate identification of genetic abnormalities in MM samples is critical for patient risk stratification, predication of response to therapy options, and understanding of pathogenesis, many genome analysis methodologies, including fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and chromosomal microarray (CMA), are limited in their ability to detect complex gene rearrangements in PCN samples. Additionally, karyotype (KT) fails for PCNs at a higher rate than for leukemias because plasma cells are fragile and grow poorly in culture, leaving additional unmet need. Because OGM doesn’t require culture, it may be well suited to fill this gap.

In this study, conducted by researchers at University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital, researchers concurrently analyzed 45 PCN samples using KT, FISH, OGM, and next-generation sequencing (NGS). OGM uniquely identified complex genomic rearrangements that are associated with cancer proliferation and progression, resulting in a change in prognostication beyond that indicated by traditional cytogenetic analysis in 18% of cases. In at least five cases (11%), OGM’s unique findings provided precise information to predict response to target therapies like BCMA monoclonal antibody, CAR-T, or GPRC5D targeted therapies, which may have therapeutic implications. The study results highlight OGM’s ability to provide researchers with a highly sensitive, accurate genome-wide analysis that can lead to a more comprehensive understanding of genetic subtypes in PCN when compared with FISH and KT.

Key findings:

Compared to FISH, OGM achieved 100% sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy in cases after CD138 selection and 96.6% sensitivity, 100% specificity, and 98.3% accuracy in unselected cases

OGM detected gains of chromosome 1q in several samples, a known high-risk factor in MM

OGM revealed 18 hyperdiploidy, 4 hypodiploidy, and 9 IGH or MYC rearrangements undetected by FISH

In 18% of cases (8 out of 45), OGM identified chromoanagenesis that was undetected by FISH

In 18% of cases (8 out of 45), OGM changed the prognostication beyond that indicated by standard cytogenetics/FISH analysis

OGM detected 366 novel structural variants and copy number variants that are potentially relevant to the formation and development of MM

“Though many research studies demonstrate OGM’s utility in leukemias and other blood cancers, we were pleased to see robust findings from the first multi-site study of OGM in multiple myeloma, which is a blood cancer that is more difficult for researchers to assess. OGM has the potential to identify pathogenically relevant variants missed by other methods that further our understanding of MM, which we believe may lead to greater adoption of the workflow in labs focused on cancer research,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano.

The publication can be viewed here.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic genome analysis software solution, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also offers OGM-based diagnostic testing services.

For more information, visit www.bionano.com or www.bionanolaboratories.com.

