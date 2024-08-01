Bionano Announces Presentation of Optical Genome Mapping Utility Across Cancer Research Applications at the Cancer Genomics Consortium (CGC) 2024 Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SAN DIEGO, August 1, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced its participation at the Cancer Genomics Consortium (CGC) 2024 Annual Meeting with a broad range of content covering the utility of optical genome mapping (OGM) for hematological malignancy cancer research, including scientific poster presentations and an exhibitor session featuring data from a multi-site study evaluating OGM’s utility for evaluating hematological malignancies.

CGC’s annual meeting brings together industry, medical, and academic professionals to discuss advances in clinical genomics for oncology research. CGC conference sessions will be held August 4-7, 2024, online and in-person in St. Louis, Missouri.

As part of a sponsored session, Dr. Phillip Michaels from Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital will discuss a multi-site, multi-operator study comparing OGM to classical cytogenetic methods for the analysis, interpretation and reporting of clinically relevant variants in hematological malignancies. Dr. Michaels will present the initial study results that assessed consistency across sites, turnaround time, cost effectiveness, concordance with standard methods, and increased yield. The presentation will take place Monday, August 5, from 3:45-4:00 PM CDT in the General Ballroom at the conference.

Two scientific presentations highlighting OGM as a novel technique in blood cancer research applications will be given by researchers from Vancouver General Hospital and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

In addition, three posters featuring results from OGM applications in hematological malignancies and solid tumor research will be on display at the conference.

Scientific presentations from Bionano customers include:

Session Title Presenter Presented Speed Abstracts Session I Interplatform comparison of Stratys and Saphyr: Preliminary results of OGM verification in hematologic cancers McGinnis E. August 4, 2024 2:15-3:00 PM CDT Speed Abstracts Session III High resolution cytogenomic analysis reveals characterizing abnormalities in APL-like leukemia Sathyanarayana S. August 5, 2024 12:30-1:00 PM CDT Exhibitor Showcase Improving sensitivity and workflow efficiency in myeloid malignancy research with optical genome mapping: A multi-institutional study Michaels P. August 5, 2024 3:45-4:00 PM CDT Grand Ballroom

The following scientific posters from Bionano will be on display Tuesday, August 6, from 4:30-6:00 PM CDT in the exhibit hall:

Title Author A new and efficient analysis and reporting workflow for hematological malignancies evaluated by optical genome mapping Clifford B. Genome wide, high-throughput, high-resolution structural variation detection at low variant allele fraction for oncology samples Lynch P. Isotachophoresis (ITP) for high-throughput isolation of UHMW gDNA suitable for optical genome mapping (OGM) Yadav M.

“Bionano is pleased to participate in the CGC conference this year, with a variety of presentations and posters covering the utility of our solutions for cancer research applications. We are excited to share initial data from our hematological malignancy multi-site study with CGC conference attendees, which compares OGM to classical cytogenetic methods for the detection and reporting of structural variants relevant to cancer prognosis and treatment. We will also highlight the latest advancements to our VIA™ software and Bionano Solve pipeline, which can help improve researchers’ ability to visualize, interpret and report results in a streamlined process that can offer greater utility for the identification of critical cancer signatures from a genome-wide perspective,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic genome analysis software solution, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also offers OGM-based diagnostic testing services.

For more information, visit www.bionano.com or www.bionanolaboratories.com.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “can,” “will,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the potential of our OGM workflows to be useful in research applications for hematological malignancies; the utility of our OGM workflows in the evaluation of hematological malignancies; the utility of OGM for research in the areas reported in the presentations given and the posters made available at the CGC 2024 Annual Meeting; the utility of OGM compared to classical cytogenetic methods for the analysis, interpretation and reporting of clinically relevant variants in hematological malignancies; the ability and utility of our VIA software and Bionano Solve pipeline to help improve researchers’ ability to visualize, interpret and report results in a streamlined process that can offer greater utility for the identification of critical cancer signatures from a genome-wide perspective; and other statements that are not of historical fact. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic developments, such as recent and potential future bank failures, supply chain disruptions, global pandemics, inflation and the ongoing conflicts between Ukraine and Russian and Israel and Hamas, on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements to existing technologies; failure of our OGM workflows to be useful in research applications for hematological malignancies; failure of our OGM workflows to be useful in the evaluation of hematological malignancies; failure of OGM to prove useful for research in the areas reported in the presentations given and the posters made available at the CGC 2024 Annual Meeting; failure of OGM to be useful when compared to classical cytogenetic methods for the analysis, interpretation and reporting of clinically relevant variants in hematological malignancies; failure of our VIA software and Bionano Solve pipeline to help improve researchers’ ability to visualize, interpret and report results in a streamlined process that can offer greater utility for the identification of critical cancer signatures from a genome-wide perspective; failure of our OGM solutions to offer the anticipated benefits for and contributions to the areas reported in the presentations given and posters made available at the CGC 2024 Annual Meeting; future study results contradicting the results reported in the presentations given and posters made available at the CGC 2024 Annual Meeting; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our need and ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts, our ability to effectively manage our uses of cash, and our ability to continue as a “going concern”; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

