Biodexa Announces Additional Positive Results Of Phase 2 Trial Of eRapa in Treatment Of Precancerous Polyps in the GI Tract - Now 12-Month Data

CARDIFF, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:BDRX), an acquisition-focused clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of innovative products for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs, is making good progress with eRapa™, its drug to treat Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP).

FAP is a mostly inherited condition that puts people at a much greater risk of developing colorectal cancer. Positive 12-month data from a phase 2 clinical trial were recently presented at the 2024 InSIGHT biannual meeting in Barcelona.

With FAP, hundreds or thousands of precancerous polyps grow throughout the gastrointestinal tract. There is no approved therapeutic option for treating FAP patients - for whom active surveillance and surgical resection of the colon and/or rectum remain the standard of care. People with FAP, which usually appears in the patient’s mid-teens, end up eventually having their entire colon and/or rectum resected and having to carry a colostomy bag for the remainder of their lives . If left untreated, there is a 100% chance the person will develop colorectal cancer.

A Better Way Of Treating FAP

While multiple screenings and surgeries are a way of life for the more than 100,000 people worldwide who suffer from this condition, it doesn’t have to remain that way.

Biodexa believes eRapa could be the first therapeutic option to treat this precancerous condition, and its data so far backs up that assessment. Results of a 12-month phase 2 clinical trial of eRapa demonstrated an overall 17% median decrease in overall polyp burden and an overall non-progression rate of 75%. Even more compelling, of patients in Cohort 2 (treated daily, alternate weeks), 89% of patients were deemed non-progressors at 12 months, with a median reduction in polyp burden of 29%. That could be gaming-changing for FAP patients if it means fewer surgeries with much improved quality of life. The 12-month data demonstrate a longevity of effect of eRapa.

“The promising phase 2 results, if confirmed in a registrational phase 3 study, may delay or potentially obviate the need for resection of the colon and/or rectum in FAP patients,” said Stephen Stamp, CEO of Biodexa. “The six-month, and now 12-month, data together with its apparent tolerability suggest longer-term use of eRapa may be possible, with the potential to forestall resection and substantially increase the quality of life of patients with this devastating precancerous condition impacting up to 40,000 patients in the U.S. and up to 60,000 in Europe.”

eRapa is a proprietary oral tablet formulation of rapamycin, also known as sirolimus, which slows down the mTOR ( m ammalian T arget O f R apamycin) protein. Too much mTOR has been linked to cancer.

Stopping It In Its Tracks

The phase 2 open-label study of 30 adults with FAP was conducted in seven U.S. centers of excellence. The median age of the trial participants was 43 years, with either an intact colon or one with a portion removed and at least ten noncancerous tumors in the rectal remnant. Patients were enrolled in three dosing cohorts, including every other day, daily every other week and daily. Although the primary endpoints were safety and tolerability of eRapa and percentage change from baseline in polyp burden at six months, patients continued to receive treatment and monitoring for 12 months, leading to the new data.

Biodexa said the dosing given to cohort 2 - daily every other week - will likely be the preferred dosage regime for its phase 3 trial, which the company is gearing up to launch soon. That study is planned to be a double-blind placebo-controlled design recruiting approximately 140 high-risk patients diagnosed with germline or phenotypic FAP.

Biodexa’s phase 2 results were presented at InSIGHT by Carol Burke, M.D., a specialist gastroenterologist at the Cleveland Clinic and a leading authority in FAP. Burke is the Principal Investigator for both the phase 2 study and the upcoming phase 3 study. The phase 2 trial was partially supported by $3 million in grant funding from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). CPRIT is providing a $17 million grant for the phase 3 trial.

FAP may be rare, but for the tens of thousands of people suffering from this precancerous condition, there’s got to be a better treatment. Biodexa believes it has that with eRapa. The phase 2 trial results seem to lean that way, and with a phase 3 study about to kick off, there may be hope on the horizon for FAP patients.

Contact:

Stephen Stamp, CEO, CFO

ir@biodexapharma.com

Important notice, please read: The information and statistical data contained herein may contain forward-looking statements that reflect the company’s intentions, expectations, assumptions, or beliefs concerning future events, including, but not limited to, expectations with respect to FDA and other regulatory bodies approval of new products, technology, and product development milestones, the ability of the company to leverage its product development and negotiate favorable collaborative agreements, the commencement of sales, the size of market opportunities with respect to the company’s product candidates and sufficiency of the company’s cash flow for future liquidity and capital resource needs and other risks identified in the Risk Factor Section of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent reports filed with the SEC. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change in this information. The forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. In addition, significant fluctuations in quarterly results may occur as a result of varying milestone payments and the timing of costs and expenses related to the company’s research and development programs. This is not a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell. Redington, Inc. is paid by Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC to provide investor relations services, and its employees or members of their families may from time to time own an equity interest in companies mentioned herein.

SOURCE: Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com

View the original press release on accesswire.com