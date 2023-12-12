BioCT Names Dr. Stephen Bloch its 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BioCT, the life sciences trade association for Connecticut, is thrilled to name Stephen Bloch, MD, the 2023 BioCT Entrepreneur of the Year, an award recognizing individuals who are imaginative, passionate, and game-changers in Connecticut bioscience. A serial entrepreneur, Dr. Bloch is Co-founder and CEO/ Chairman of two CT-based companies, EvolveImmune Therapeutics and Allyx Therapeutics. Dr. Bloch was honored at the BioCT’s 10th Annual Signature Holiday Event, held December 11, at Alexion in New Haven.

The Entrepreneur of the Year award was established by BioCT and the law firm of Shipman & Goodwin LLP to acknowledge the importance of showcasing unique accomplishments of entrepreneurs in the Connecticut community. A wealth of amazing nominees were reviewed by a Selection Committee chosen by BioCT. Selection factors considered by the Committee included demonstrated leadership, building of a successful/disruptive business model, contributions to the growth of Connecticut’s bioscience cluster, and demonstrated collegiality.

Dormer Stephen, a Partner at Shipman & Goodwin, says, “The entrepreneurial journey in the bioscience industry is undoubtedly challenging, yet Dr. Bloch stands as a testament to the incredible impact that passion, dedication, and ingenuity can achieve. We are thrilled to recognize Steve’s entrepreneurial spirit and innovative contributions to Connecticut’s bioscience ecosystem.”

“Looking at our awardees from the last nine years, it’s remarkable what they have gone on to achieve in our ecosystem and even nationally,” says Jodie Gillon, President and CEO of BioCT. “I am confident that Dr. Bloch will be the next to follow on this trajectory, and I would like to thank Shipman & Goodwin for their continued generosity in enabling this prestigious award.”

Dr. Bloch is a successful entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and former practicing physician. It’s his mission to make healthcare delivery more effective and affordable through all he takes on. With EvolveImmune Therapeutics, he’s helping to lead next generation immuno-oncology therapeutics designed to extend the depth and durability of patient treatments, and with Allyx Therapeutics, he’s leading programs nearing phase 2 testing in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s patients.

Before co-founding EvolveImmune, Dr. Bloch helped start and finance leading healthcare companies for nearly 20 years as a general partner at Canaan. He has served on the boards of companies in biopharma, digital health, medical devices, and diagnostics, often as board chairman. In addition, he is currently chairman of the board at Liquidia (LQDA-NASDAQ) and is a member of Dartmouth-Geisel Medical School’s Board of Advisors.

“I am honored to receive this award from BioCT. The Connecticut biotech ecosystem is teeming with incredible innovation and home to some of the industry’s most talented scientists and entrepreneurs. To be named Entrepreneur of the Year from among so many deserving individuals is humbling and drives me to continue to work to earn Connecticut the recognition it deserves as a premier life sciences hub,” said Dr. Bloch.

Dr. Bloch holds an AB from Dartmouth College, received his MA in the history of science and public policy from Harvard University, and earned his medical degree from the University of Rochester. He completed his residency in radiology at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard and internal medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital/Cornell.

