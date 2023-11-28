bioAffinity Technologies VP David Elzi, Ph.D., Named to American Society for Cell Biology Post

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIAF; BIAFW), a biotechnology company focused on the need for noninvasive, accurate tests for the detection of early-stage cancer and lung disease, today announced that David Elzi, Ph.D., bioAffinity Technologies Vice President of Research, has been named to the Membership Committee of the American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB).

First organized in 1960, ASCB is an international organization of cell biologists dedicated to advancing scientific discovery, advocating sound research policies, improving education, promoting professional development and increasing diversity in the scientific workforce.

The Membership Committee is responsible for implementing programs and services to meet the needs of the ASCB’s membership and support its mission and strategic plan, including recruiting new members and retaining current members.

“As a member of the Society for more than a decade, I know firsthand the value of bringing scientists with related research interests together to share information, work through challenges and promote the importance of cell biology to government officials, educators and the general public,” Dr. Elzi said. “I look forward to working with the Society’s leadership to strengthen ASCB programs and encourage more participation from the industry/biotech side of our discipline.”

Dr. Elzi will host a roundtable at Cell Bio 2023, the collaborative conference of ASCB and the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO), to discuss transferable skills that can make the transition from academia into the biotech industry easier and facilitate a successful job search. Aimed at students, post-docs and research scientists, the roundtable will be held Dec. 3, 2023, at 1:15 p.m. ET at the Boston Convention Center.

About bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. addresses the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage cancer and diseases of the lung and broad-spectrum cancer treatments. The Company’s first product, CyPath® Lung, is a noninvasive test that has shown high sensitivity, specificity and accuracy for the detection of early-stage lung cancer. CyPath® Lung is marketed as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) by Precision Pathology Laboratory Services, a subsidiary of bioAffinity Technologies. Research and optimization of the Company’s platform technologies are conducted in its laboratories at Precision Pathology and The University of Texas at San Antonio. For more information, visit www.bioaffinitytech.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding working with the American Society for Cell Biology’s leadership to strengthen ASCB programs and encourage more participation from the industry/biotech side of bioAffinity’s discipline. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the ability to strengthen ASCB programs and encourage more participation and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

