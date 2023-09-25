Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today issued its 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR), detailing the continued progress advancing its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives.
|
MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today issued its 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR), detailing the continued progress advancing its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives. Bio-Techne’s CSR is organized around four key pillars: Our People, Advancing Science, Governance and Operational Integrity, and The Environment. Bio-Techne’s EPIC values (Empowerment, Passion, Innovation and Collaboration) remain the backbone of our corporate culture and provide the foundation for our approach to continuously improving our corporate sustainability. The updated CSR is available in the Corporate and Social Responsibility section of Bio-Techne’s website.
“I am proud of the progress the team continues to make building a sustainable, durable and growing business,” said Chuck Kummeth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. “Bio-Techne’s commitment to its employees and surrounding communities, paired with a focus on innovation, governance and operational integrity, enables the team to grow the organization in a responsible manner and deliver the products necessary to develop and advance the next-generation of therapeutics, vaccines and diagnostics that improve global healthcare.”
About Bio-Techne
About Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-issues-2023-corporate-sustainability-report-301936411.html
SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation
|
Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:TECH