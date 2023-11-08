Bicara Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming November Investor Conferences - November 8, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Bicara Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing dual-action biologics designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment to elicit a potent and durable anti-tumor response, today announced that company leadership will present at two upcoming investor conferences in November:

Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 15 at 9:10 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

on Wednesday, November 15 at 9:10 a.m. ET in New York, NY. Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 30 at 12:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

About Bicara Therapeutics:

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class biologics engineered to combine the precision of well validated, tumor-targeting antibodies with the power of tumor microenvironment modulators. The company’s bifunctional antibodies are designed to deliver an immunomodulatory payload directly to the tumor microenvironment to ramp up immune cell activity, offering the potential for synergistic therapeutic impact at the site of the tumor. Bicara’s lead product candidate, BCA101, is a first-in-class EGFR/TGF-β-trap bifunctional antibody in clinical development for multiple tumor types. For more information, please visit www.bicara.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

