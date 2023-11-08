SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Bicara Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming November Investor Conferences - November 8, 2023

November 8, 2023 | 
1 min read

Bicara Therapeutics today announced that company leadership will present at two upcoming investor conferences in November.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Bicara Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing dual-action biologics designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment to elicit a potent and durable anti-tumor response, today announced that company leadership will present at two upcoming investor conferences in November:

  • Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 15 at 9:10 a.m. ET in New York, NY.
  • Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 30 at 12:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

About Bicara Therapeutics:

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class biologics engineered to combine the precision of well validated, tumor-targeting antibodies with the power of tumor microenvironment modulators. The company’s bifunctional antibodies are designed to deliver an immunomodulatory payload directly to the tumor microenvironment to ramp up immune cell activity, offering the potential for synergistic therapeutic impact at the site of the tumor. Bicara’s lead product candidate, BCA101, is a first-in-class EGFR/TGF-β-trap bifunctional antibody in clinical development for multiple tumor types. For more information, please visit www.bicara.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Contacts

Investors
Hannah Deresiewicz
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com

Media
Dan Budwick
1AB
dan@1abmedia.com

Source: Bicara Therapeutics

Events Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A closed sign hanging on the door of a business
Business
Big Pharma-Backed Ribon Therapeutics Shuts Down Business Operations
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Vertex Pharmaceuticals' headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts
Pipeline
Vertex Scraps Two Phase I AATD Candidates Following Disappointing Data
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac