Bavarian Nordic’s IMVANEX® Smallpox Vaccine Receives Positive Opinion From European Regulatory Authorities

KVISTGAARD, Denmark, May 31, 2013 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for IMVANEX® for active immunization against smallpox disease for the general adult population, including people with immunodeficiencies (people diagnosed with HIV or atopic dermatitis).

