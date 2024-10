Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX:BAVA) today announced that its BN ImmunoTherapeutics subsidiary has entered into an expanded strategic partnership with the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Under the licensing and Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADA), the NCI and Bavarian Nordic will jointly develop new off-the-shelf product candidates for the treatment of multiple cancers and a new technology platform based on NCI’s cancer vaccine technology.