Bavarian Nordic Applauds Recommendations Outlined By U.S. Blue Ribbon Study Panel On Biodefense

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 28, 2015 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) today applauds the Blue Ribbon Study Panel on Biodefense for its comprehensive assessment of the biological threats facing the United States, as well as its clear recommendations for action to improve the level of preparedness to respond to those threats. The study panel found that biological threats are complex, imminent, and require a higher level of prioritization and funding.

The study panel, led by former Senator Joseph Lieberman and former Governor and Homeland Security Secretary Thomas Ridge, makes a number of important recommendations for improving U.S. health security and strengthening the country’s ability to prepare for and respond to biological threats - both naturally emerging and manmade. The report calls out the crucial role of drug and vaccine medical countermeasures, and the need for significant government funding and innovative thinking to ensure these products are available before a threat appears.

Among the recommendations, the study panel urges the creation of a medical countermeasures program for emerging infectious disease threats with the potential to cause a pandemic, such as MERS, SARS, or Chikungunya. Under this new program, certain vaccine and therapeutic product candidates could be developed using platform technologies up to the point of initial clinical studies, with commercial scale manufacturing capacity available to be called upon only when the risk increases or the disease emerges.

“While many nations possess stockpiles of medical countermeasures against specific biological and chemical threats, significant gaps remain in the research and development of products needed to protect against a number of other infectious diseases, both current and potential,” commented Paul Chaplin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic. “As an example of this model for preparedness, in response to the recent Ebola crisis our company went from a small discovery project to large-scale manufacturing and Phase 3 studies with our partner Janssen in less than twelve months. This rapid advancement was possible due to the initial investments made by the U.S. government and Bavarian Nordic in validating the MVA-BN vaccine platform. We applaud the findings of this distinguished study panel and look forward to working with our partners in the U.S. government to increase global health security.”

About the Blue Ribbon Study Panel on Biodefense

For more information about the Blue Ribbon Study Panel on Biodefense and to read the report, visit www.biodefensestudy.org.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases, based on the Company’s live virus vaccine platform. Through long-standing collaborations, including a collaboration with the U.S. government, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of vaccines for infectious diseases, including the non-replicating smallpox vaccine, IMVAMUNE®, which is stockpiled for emergency use by the United States and other governments. The vaccine is approved in the European Union (under the trade name IMVANEX®) and in Canada. Bavarian Nordic and its partner Janssen are developing an Ebola vaccine regimen, which has been fast-tracked, with the backing of worldwide health authorities. Additionally, in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of active cancer immunotherapies, including PROSTVAC®, which is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. The company has partnered with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the potential commercialization of PROSTVAC. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com or follow us on Twitter @bavariannordic.

