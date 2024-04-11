SUBSCRIBE
Bausch Health to Announce First-Quarter 2024 Results on May 2

April 11, 2024 | 
LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:NHC)(TSX:BHC) will release first-quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Bausch Health will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. EST to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

Date:

Thursday, May 2, 2024

Time:

8:00 a.m. U.S. EDT

Webcast:

http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations

A replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website.

To participate in the live Q&A session, please register using this link to receive a PIN, which will be sent an hour before the conference call.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products, primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, medical aesthetic devices, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact: Media Contact:
Garen Sarafian Kevin Wiggins
ir@bauschhealth.com corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(877) 281-6642 (toll-free) (908) 541-3785

