Battelle’s PFAS Predict™ Modeling Program Helps Determine Location of PFAS in Groundwater

COLUMBUS, Ohio--()--is focused on the human health and environmental impacts of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and has invented a new digital tool to determine where these substances are going once they have been introduced into groundwater.

Battelle researchers have combined their knowledge of PFAS chemical characteristics gained from their unique analytical capabilities with their existing groundwater modeling expertise to develop a robust PFAS modeling tool, PFAS Predict™. It differs from other modeling software because the transport code simulates the mobility of PFAS in groundwater.

The program has options to scale dispersion processes based on modeling PFAS groundwater plumes. PFAS PredictTM takes into account the age of contaminants, degradation components and overall characteristics of PFAS chemicals in groundwater media. It is compatible with industry standard MODFLOW groundwater flow models and conceptual site models. However, it is a proprietary program only offered by Battelle for addressing PFAS contamination.

The PFAS Predict™ program supports the organization’s ongoing work to find solutions for PFAS assessment, site characterization, and remediation applications as part of an integrated approach to addressing PFAS. Battelle is at the forefront of site assessment and remediation for this class of chemicals and is conducting urgently needed research to better understand the fate and transport of PFAS at contaminated sites to minimize environmental and human health concerns.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle makes the world better by commercializing technology, giving back to our communities, and supporting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. For more information, visit www.battelle.org/pfas.

Media Contacts

For more information contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or at delaneyk@battelle.org or contact T.R. Massey at (614) 424-5544 or at masseytr@battelle.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005555/en/