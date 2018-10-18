Battelle’s Doubles Havant Lab Space to Accommodate Expansion of Agrochemical Formulation Business

“This expansion allows us to significantly increase our laboratory capacity and demonstrates our commitment to provide independent services to the agrochemical industry in this niche area,” said Mike Janus, Vice President and General Manager of Battelle’s Environment and Infrastructure business. “Battelle is a world leader in the field of agrochemical formulation development, and this increased capacity means that we are able to extend our current service offering.”

The Battelle formulations team, established Havant in 2003, comprises a group of specialist formulation scientists with expertise in the development and analysis of agrochemical formulations. The 30-member group includes a dedicated analytical team, enabling all aspects of formulation work to be carried out on a single site. With the newly expanded space at the Langstone Technology Park in Havant, Hampshire, Battelle now occupies a total of 13,000 square feet.

The group has the breadth of knowledge and experience to develop formulations from inception through to pilot scale production, with provision for full scale manufacturing support.

Operating at the leading edge of agricultural formulation development science and technology, the group offering includes:

Bioformulation of proteins, enzymes and bacteria

Capsule suspensions

Controlled-release systems

Emulsifiable concentrates with modern solvents

Soluble liquids and dispersible concentrates

Emulsions and microemulsions

Many types of seed dressing formulation development

Standard and ultra-fine sub-micron suspension concentrates

Oil dispersions

Suspo-emulsions

Water-dispersible granules

The Formulation laboratory has GLP accreditation and is able to undertake testing to meet worldwide regulatory requirements for formulations including: Efficacy testing; GLP 5-batch analysis; physico-chemical property determination and hazard studies; post-submission regulatory support, and toxicological and ecotoxicological testing

“This newly expanded facility highlights Battelle’s commitment to working with the agrochemical industry to help provide a sustainable industry for the future,” Janus said.

