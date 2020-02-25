Battelle Names New Leaders of Education/Philanthropy, Human Resources

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Battelle has named Wes Hall as its Vice President of Education and Philanthropy, succeeding Aimee Kennedy, who is now Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Both have been serving in the roles on an interim basis since August 2019.

Kennedy came to Battelle in 2013 as VP of Education, Philanthropy and STEM Learning after being the principal of the Metro Early College High School, a science, technology, engineering and math school co-founded by Battelle. “I loved leading Battelle’s education and philanthropy teams, and now I am excited to step into this new role,” she said.

Hall will direct Battelle’s efforts to expand STEM learning opportunities for all students, including the Metro schools, the Ohio STEM Learning Network, the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network and the national STEMx networkTM. He will continue to serve as the executive director of the STEMx network, seeking to advance innovation in education by connecting and convening STEM leaders in 19 U.S. states. “I look forward to building on our philanthropic focus on quality STEM education and providing more students the opportunity to become tomorrow’s leaders,” he said.

Previously serving as the Director of the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network, he led a highly successful partnership between Battelle and the Tennessee Department of Education designed to amplify quality STEM learning opportunities for students across the state.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

Media Contacts

For more information contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or delaneyk@battelle.org or T.R. Massey at (614) 424-5544 or masseytr@battelle.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005661/en/