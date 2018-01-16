Battelle Names Matt Vaughan to Key Executive Post as Leader of Contract Research Business

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Matt Vaughan has been named the new President of Battelle’s Contract Research Organization.

“Matt brings a unique blend of skills and industry experience to Battelle, including expertise in national security, life sciences, and public health,” said Lou Von Thaer, President and CEO. “He is a versatile executive who loves technology, helping clients win, and being part of a learning organization. He will be a tremendous addition to our team.”

Vaughan comes to Battelle from Leidos, Inc. where he most recently served as one of the Senior Vice Presidents within the Health business, and was responsible for growing the company’s health products and solutions. In his six years with Leidos, Vaughan also held senior management positions with the company’s Integrated Systems Group, the Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, and the company’s Government Affairs group. Prior to Leidos, he spent 13 years with BAE Systems (formerly known as Sanders) in program management and government affairs roles. He began his professional career as a legislative assistant and legislative director for former United States Congressman Charles Bass.

“I have admired Battelle for a long time and I am excited to join the organization,” Vaughan said. “It is clear the company is comprised of people who are dedicated to applying advanced technology solutions to keep our nation safe and healthy. I look forward to working with the team to advance our mission, help government and industry partners achieve a competitive advantage, and ensure that our country maintains its leadership in technology.”

Vaughan holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and a master’s degree in technology management from the University of New Hampshire. He serves as a member of the American Red Cross National Capital Region Chapter’s Board of Directors.

He succeeds Steve Kelly, who retired from Battelle Jan. 2 after 25 years of service.

