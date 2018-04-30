Battelle Honors Two Top Scientists for Career Achievements at Annual Celebration of Solvers Event

COLUMBUS, Ohio--()-- Andrew Bartko, a research leader at, has been named Inventor of the Year for his work as Battelle’s leading expert in spectroscopy and the use of it for detecting and identifying the presence of hazards. Neeraj Gupta, a senior research leader, received the CEO Award for his work at forefront of carbon capture and storage research for two decades.

Bartko, who joined Battelle in 2003, has been the technical leader for Battelle’s Resource Effective Bioidentification System (REBS) program, as well as providing a significant contribution to the business development activities associated with the system.

The REBS system is a major element of Battelle’s plans to maintain its leadership position in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) research, and is poised to provide significant growth in the coming years.

Bartko’s research at Battelle has resulted in 17 Intellectual Property Disclosure Records (or draft patent applications), seven granted U.S. patents, with four additional U.S. patents pending. Bartko is viewed around Battelle as the go-to person for questions about the use of spectroscopy for detection of hazardous materials and is very willing to use his expertise to help understand whether the client’s problems can be resolved through spectroscopic methods.

Gupta, who started at Battelle as an intern in the 1990s, established himself early on as a lead computational modeler for subsurface flows, focusing on a regional, multi-state geological formation. He was pivotal in Battelle’s trajectory as a thought leader in managing and reducing carbon emissions for our planet.

As the scientific community becomes more aware of climate change, Gupta’s doctoral work on regional hydrodynamics was noticed by the Federal Energy Technology Center (FETC), forerunner to the current National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL), and he was approached to propose a research topic to consider injecting CO 2 in this regional formation—one of the first conceptualizations of geologic storage/sequestration of carbon dioxide in the country. Over the next two decades, Gupta built a team of more than 40 people and a project portfolio more than $175 million.

Throughout this period, Gupta has made hundreds of local, national, and international conference presentations, client presentations, and authored dozens of journal publications. In addition, Gupta has provided mentoring and learning to numerous people throughout his career.

“Andy and Neeraj are great examples of how scientists and researchers at Battelle are applying their great knowledge and expertise to address the world’s most pressing problems,” said Battelle President and CEO Lou Von Thaer. “We are proud to honor Andy and Neeraj for their dedication, as well as all of our other solvers, inventors and patentees.”

