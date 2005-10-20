Pulse Systems, Inc. Introduces New Version Of The Pulse Patient Relationship Management

WICHITA, Kan., June 16 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulse Systems, Inc. announces that it has launched the newest version of its Pulse Patient Relationship Management system including its fully integrated Practice Management and Electronic Health Record (EHR).

The newly released Patient Relationship Management release 11 (PRM R11) further streamlines the Pulse solution for Pulse clients nationwide and adds forward thinking features and functionality. PRM R11 was created using a compilation of physician requests, and the company’s analysis of clinic workflow and implementation experience. A compelling force incorporated into several major enhancements is the development of push technology. The push technology directs tasks to users based on role based rules, as specified by a physician’s practice, allowing users to perform efficient and timely assignment of clinical and account management tasks and allows administrators to monitor staff performance.

PRM R11 benefits users by providing new and enhanced features and modules throughout the system. Major highlights include Patient Location Management, Automated Coding Services, Real Time Electronic Transactions, Health Maintenance Management and Recalls, Point of Sale Module, E-Prescribing and Context-Sensitive On-Line Help to name a few. PRM R11 also provides enhanced functionality to the popular PulseMobile Pocket PC wireless solution.

“We look forward to our customers’ response as they begin utilizing the new and enhanced features in PRM R11 and the positive contributions that it makes to maximize their workflow and patient flow efficiencies and the resulting impact on the quality of their patient care and satisfaction and the profitability of their practice. Their response will enable Pulse to continue our position as innovative leaders in the marketplace and continue our commitment to creating the best solutions enabling physicians and their staff to achieve their goals. Work is underway for Release 12 with even more innovative and forward thinking development,” said Basil A. Hourani, President of Pulse Systems, Inc.

About Pulse Systems, Inc.:

Pulse Systems, Inc. is a premiere provider of EHR and Practice Management solutions. Since 1982, Pulse has been pioneering applications that integrate workflow automation into the healthcare management process for clients nationwide. The Pulse Patient Relationship Management product line includes Practice Management, Scheduling, Billing and Collection, Contract Administration, EHR, e-Prescribing, Electronic Ordering, Document Imaging and Management, Electronic Encounter Note Generation, Voice Recognition, Pocket PC Wireless Solution, Physician Web Portal solution, Materials Management and Ambulatory Surgical Center Solutions. Additional information about the Company can be found on its Web site: http://www.pulseinc.com .

CONTACT: Greg Vap

gvap@pulseinc.com (800) 444-0882 x 1594

Pulse Systems, Inc.